Miami, FL

Live updates: Here’s what’s going on with the tropical weather from Miami to the Keys

By Howard Cohen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential Tropical Cyclone One, as it is designated by the National Hurricane Center, may not become Tropical Storm Alex in its visit to Florida’s west coast and may have to wait until it emerges off the state’s east coast. That’s because the hurricane center said in its...

Miami New Times

Sedano's Supermarkets Celebrates 60 Years in Miami

When people think about Miami, they often conjure images of sun-drenched beaches, tropical drinks, beat-blasting nightclubs, and — now more than ever — a growing roster of Latin-themed fare. Miami's Hispanic culture continues to be this city's most defining element. It's been the inspiration behind a number of...
MIAMI, FL
CAMARGONOTAS: Gregory Martínez and Yanuby Gutiérrez cause a sensation in Miami

Gregory Martínez imposes his art and knowledge in Miami. He was born for art. His immense desire is to be able to pass on his enormous talent in the arts to the new generations, and this has led him to take various courses. His academic vocation is enormous. You want to leave a legacy, a real mark. But, the success of Gregory Martínez is linked to a legal professional, Yanuby Gutiérrez. Both are responsible for the success and fame of Luxury Sign Miami. They are a couple passionate about art, creativity and innovation. We have four years working on personal and corporate creations in neon led flex, acrylic, designs of all kinds, prints, paint, wood and led; perfecting and discovering new techniques every day to manufacture unique arts that go from the idea you have in mind to reality, always delivering an exclusive product that gives identity to any space, Martínez, leader of the firm, explains with total emotion. Luxury Sign Miami, leaving a flower of skin with his exceptional talent.
MIAMI, FL
20 Best Stops On Your Miami To Key West Drive

Are you looking for the best stops on your Miami to Key West drive? Well, you’re in luck! This guide has all of the best stops for Miami to Key West road trips. The Miami to Key West drive is one of the most scenic drives in Florida – and there are so many stops to make! While the highlights of Miami, the Everglades, and Key West are must-sees, there are also lesser-known hidden gems, like the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, that are worth a stop.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Culinary Crystal Ball Gazing: Predictions for Miami's First Michelin Guide

On Thursday, June 9, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando will host the official announcement of which restaurants will be included in the first Michelin Guide in Florida. Michelin, in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Orlando, and Visit Tampa Bay, will release the Guide, which will cover the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.
MIAMI, FL
Don’t miss the 5 best weekend getaways right outside Miami

Miami is a friendly and laid-back place to visit. When you’ve gotten your fill of the world-famous Miami Beach’s VIP nightclubs and sandy shoreline, it’s time to venture outside the municipal limits. From Islamorada to the Everglades, we’ve got something for everyone looking for weekend getaways.
MIAMI, FL
Heavy rain in Florida, vehicles in Miami flooded

Parts of South Florida were facing road flooding on Saturday due to heavy rain and wind, as a storm system moved Mexico across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as several cars were stuck on flooded roads. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. It is...
MIAMI, FL
The Rainiest Day in Miami History

The rain this past weekend was out of control. On Friday the flooding in Downtown Miami from 11 inches of rain unleashed all kinds of chaos. There were stalled cars and late night partiers having to wade through thigh deep waters. There were even videos of fish swimming around puddles...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Flamingo BBQ Co. Aims to Put Hialeah on the Sauce Map

If Hialeah native Felix Reynoso has his way, the South Florida municipality will soon be rising the ranks of barbecue hotspots all thanks to his company’s first line of sauces. Flamingo BBQ Co. began as a 2020 pandemic hobby with his wife and business partner, Gisselle, and has since evolved into a business venture.
HIALEAH, FL
Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Residents Call for FAA to Change Flights Paths Out of Miami Airport

No. 1 - A man was fatally shot by a Miami-Dade police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening, according to the director of MDPD. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. when officials received a call from an individual saying he would kill someone at the location of Northwest 117th Avenue near 114th Street if officers did not arrive within minutes. Two uniformed patrol officers responded from the northside district, arriving in marked police vehicles. One MDPD officer observed a white male in his 70s armed with what appeared to be a rifle. When the man did not comply with the officer's directions, the officer discharged his firearm, killing the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate and provide a full report to the State Attorney's office and MDPD.
MIAMI, FL
Rents Have Jumped The Most In This Florida City

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A brand new report simply out from Florida Atlantic College reveals that rents in Palm Seaside County, Broward County, and Miami-Dade County are exceptionally excessive and “overvalued” based mostly on historic information. However there’s one place in Florida that tops the entire others for hire will increase.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Askaneli, new Fort Lauderdale restaurant with Georgian cuisine, wants you to eat with your bare hands

On the eve of opening Askaneli, his new Georgian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Ukrainian owner Oleksandr Uvarov faced a family crisis in Kyiv. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February forced Uvarov to move swiftly, evacuating wife Victoria and daughters Alisa and Vanya to the United States, as missiles began striking the capital city. Once his family was safe in South Florida, Uvarov ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Ron DeSantis says George Soros-backed Latino Media Network will ‘disinform’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning Miami residents that Spanish language radio stations bought by a George Soros-backed group plan to spread “disinformation” over their airwaves. DeSantis released several radio spots in Spanish to alert residents to the “purchase of Hispanic radio stations meant to disinform the community.”...
MIAMI, FL
Flooding issues impacting several areas of South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida. Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County. Several cars throughout downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the flood waters. Causing problems...

