Live updates: Here’s what’s going on with the tropical weather from Miami to the Keys

Gregory Martínez imposes his art and knowledge in Miami. He was born for art. His immense desire is to be able to pass on his enormous talent in the arts to the new generations, and this has led him to take various courses. His academic vocation is enormous. You want to leave a legacy, a real mark. But, the success of Gregory Martínez is linked to a legal professional, Yanuby Gutiérrez. Both are responsible for the success and fame of Luxury Sign Miami. They are a couple passionate about art, creativity and innovation. We have four years working on personal and corporate creations in neon led flex, acrylic, designs of all kinds, prints, paint, wood and led; perfecting and discovering new techniques every day to manufacture unique arts that go from the idea you have in mind to reality, always delivering an exclusive product that gives identity to any space, Martínez, leader of the firm, explains with total emotion. Luxury Sign Miami, leaving a flower of skin with his exceptional talent.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO