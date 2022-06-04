ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Records show Atkins had limited hand in Oxbo Road project in 2017

By CHAMIAN CRUZ
appenmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSWELL, Ga. — Records obtained by the Herald May 17 support claims by city staff that engineering consultant Atkins North America had little to zero direct involvement in the Oxbo Road realignment project. The firm, based in Atlanta, was the target of criticism May 9 after the City...

www.appenmedia.com

fox5atlanta.com

County commissioners reveal early plans for aging Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County has plans to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall with a vision of making it a center for people to live, work, eat and shop. The county purchased 93 acres of land that covers much of the struggling mall and parking lot. Plans are to develop the land into an active center with retail, office and housing space.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody tees up $2 million for nature center, Spruill Arts Center

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council is eyeing a $2 million fund match to spur new capital projects at the Dunwoody Nature Center and the Spruill Arts Center. Both sites would receive $1 million to assist in construction projects, provided they are able to match city funds. The funds were discussed at the May 23 meeting and are expected to appear on the consent agenda for the June 13 meeting.
DUNWOODY, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Dunwoody City Council has no business taking church acreage

As a resident of Dunwoody and member of First Baptist Church, I am writing to express my opposition to the proposed City Council’s presumptive action of taking by eminent domain, the 5+ acres of property owned by First Baptist of Atlanta on the north side of Peachford Drive. FBA...
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody shuts down First Baptist property discussion

After a flurry of protests regarding the City of Dunwoody’s attempt to obtain, through eminent domain, a 4-acre parking lot on Peachford Road for possible use as a softball facility, the proposal appears to be dead in the water. Dunwoody officials released a cryptic statement regarding the issue Monday afternoon, saying that city council would […] The post Dunwoody shuts down First Baptist property discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Developer plans mixed-use project on Roswell Road

Real estate developer Shelton McNally wants to build a mixed-use building at 5810 Roswell Road that would have apartments, retail space and co-working offices. The 1.3-acre property currently is home to a NAPA Autocare Center and is zoned CS-3, which allows buildings up to three stories. Shelton McNally wants to build a six-story building with […] The post Developer plans mixed-use project on Roswell Road appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
appenmedia.com

Bell Road closes for bridge replacement

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek announced it will close a portion of Bell Road for bridge removal and construction beginning June 6. The bridge spanning Cauley Creek will be removed and replaced. The closure is expected to last four months, and drivers are asked to...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta approves 2023 budget with increased revenue, spending

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — At the last of three public hearings, the Alpharetta City Council unanimously passed the city's fiscal year 2023 budget June 6. The 2023 fiscal year begins on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. The budget for the upcoming fiscal year totals $153 million, up about 2.5 percent from the current year.
ALPHARETTA, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Cobb County company gains popularity with its bullet-proof bookcases

ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) - In the wake of the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman killed 19 school children and two teachers, a Cobb County company is gaining popularity because of the innovative classroom safety product it creates. ProtedED Solutions builds bullet-proof shields that double...
COBB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Forsyth officials seek to amend conflict of interest policy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is looking to change county rules that prohibit board members from holding office elsewhere. At its June 2 business meeting, the board unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to county legislation that would enable commissioners to hold office in municipalities that are neither within nor bordering Forsyth County. The amendment requires a second reading and approval before it goes into effect.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Alpharetta church campsite vandalized ahead of 10-day retreat

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A place of worship at a historic campground was vandalized in Alpharetta weeks before its main event of the year. Holbrook Campground shared pictures of obscene phrases and images spray-painted on its property on May 30. “We are sick to see our beautiful Arbor and Grounds...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

King and Queen towers will turn orange for World FSHD Day

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Atlanta’s iconic, 34-story King and Queen towers at the Concourse in Sandy Springs will be illuminated orange June 20 to mark the seventh annual World FSHD Day. The lighting was organized by the Atlanta Chapter of The FSHD Society, the world’s largest research-focused patient...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Roswell: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Roswell, Georgia

Roswell, Georgia is often mistaken for another part of Atlanta. This is a big mistake. Roswell has much to offer its visitors in the area of history and nature. Three house museums on 640 acres make up the Historic District. They show the city’s 19th-century roots. There are many options for bicycling, including the Chattahoochee River, woodland trails and marsh boardswalks, as well as biking. Roswell has become a popular spot for foodies over the past few years. Canton Street is home to over 20 restaurants and 10 chain stores. Dog-friendly areas are also available in the city. Many shops will provide water bowls for their dogs.
ROSWELL, GA
WGAU

Critics question latest Rivian vote

Some critics of the massive Rivian electric vehicle plant planned for Morgan and Walton counties are questioning the legality of a recent vote that moved the project forward. Those looking to block the $5 billion project from proceeding say the Morgan County Board of Assessors did not follow proper procedures when it approved a tax incentive deal last month. The agreement gives Rivian $1.5 billion in incentives, including a $700 million property tax break.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

