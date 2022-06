All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When our favorite brands are having a sale, we have to spread the word. Right now, it's all about Ilia Beauty's Friends and Family Sale. After its highly anticipated launch of the C Beyond Triple Serum (which joins an already impressive lineup of award-winning products, to be given a sale as good as this one should be considered a blessing —so listen up folks.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO