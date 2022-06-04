ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Interfaith Voices: Grace for every last one of us

By MELISSA BIRD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the things I love about writing for this column is the invitation for us to explore a diversity of faiths and voices. It feels like a moment where we can drink a nice cup of tea while sitting around a fire talking to each other about our thoughts and...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Star of 'The X Files' speaks at Powell's Books

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fans of award-winning actor David Duchovny had the chance to meet him in Oregon this week, but not because of a new movie. Duchovny promoted his new book at Powell's Books in Beaverton on June 8. Duchovny is best known for playing FBI agent Fox Mulder,...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Closing out a 35-year teaching career

Retiring North Marion kindergarten teacher dubbed 'Teacher Cool' by studentsWhat makes Kindergarten Teacher Cindy Jackson, who's retiring this June, so amazing at what she does? Well, her kindergarten class says it's because she's Teacher Cool. "I like her because she's nice," notes Athena Riordan, a member of Jackson's kindergarten class. "She gets us toys, so we can play. Pretends to be Teacher Cool." What has and will always make Jackson so indelible for everyone who knows her, is that she's an experienced professional who can truly help her students grow, while also bringing joy to every situation. Jackson, who has...
MARION, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
Corvallis, OR
Society
City
Corvallis, OR
KGW

Oregon LGBTQ+ organizations receive thousands in new grant money

OREGON, USA — The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) is expanding its list of grantees for 2022, again distributing money to organizations around the state that serve the LGBTQ+ community. "Something that is needed," said Kristina Kindel of OCF. Over the last year, OCF said 50+ LGBTQ-focused groups received $700,000...
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

this might be it for me

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm scared. There is a serious possibility that I could die in the next month or so. I can't get hired anywhere. I'm about to lose my apartment and...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Simple Gun Law to Consider

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Anyone found responsible for the intentional or accidental discharge of firearm that inflicts harm on their self, others, or the property of others may not possess or operate a firearm for 5 years.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
canbyfirst.com

Oregon Renaissance Faire Returns to Canby this Weekend

A blast from the past will come to life in Canby this weekend — and it’s not just because it’s one of the first large in-person events to return to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this summer after nearly three years due to Covid-19. The beloved Oregon Renaissance...
CANBY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ballet Theatre’s ‘Fluidity of Steel’ reckons with masculinity and gender

Oregon Ballet Theatre’s 2021-22 season is coming to a close this weekend and next at Newmark Theatre as the company performs “The Americans: Take Two,” featuring a world premiere of Michelle Manzanales’ “Mirror Mirror” and the return of two audience favorites: Ashley Roland and Jamey Hampton’s “Big Shoes” and Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Fluidity of Steel.”
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Of Us#Faith#Southern Paiute#Celtic#Non Christian#Spirit
Red Tricycle Portland

Strawberry Fields Forever: U-Pick Style

It’s hard to believe, but with the rainy spring season winding to a close, it’s time for warmer days, red juice-drenched chins and pales full of berries! Heading out to the U-Pick fields is one of the hallmarks of summer around here, so get your garden gloves and five gallon pale ready! We’ve rounded up some of the best farms for the whole crew to pick their own—read on for more!
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate to Absolutely Deserted on Oregon Coast: Nesika, Bob Creek, Neptune, Hug Point, Oceanside

(Oregon Coast) – So much of the fun of a jaunt to the Oregon coast comes from making those big discoveries that make even bigger impressions: the jaw-dropping finds of something new and wild that simply fills you with delight. Encountering a mysterious sea cave, beach spot full of fantastic shapes, or maybe a sandy expanse that is off the beaten path and completely bereft of other souls. (Above: Nesika Beach near Gold Beach. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OCEANSIDE, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

Horse Virus: 'Highly contagious' disease found in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Midcentury Chalet in the Treetops Is Polished to a Shine in Highlands Crest

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an absolute showstopper perched high above town. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy