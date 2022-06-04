UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly officer involved shooting in Nicholas County

UPDATE: NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A suspect involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting has been identified and charged.

Brent Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently in Central Regional Jail under no bond.

A Nicholas County deputy and another suspect died at the scene in Birch River. A second deputy from Nicholas County is being treated after being shot on the scene.

The names of both deputies involved have not been released, nor has the second suspect that died.

UPDATE: Governor Jim Justice released a statement regarding the shooting in Nicholas County that left one deputy dead and another injured.

“Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now. Tragically, a Nicholas County Deputy was shot and killed when responding to an incident earlier tonight. Another Deputy is in critical condition. Both Deputies were airlifted to the hospital. The scene is now secure.

Our First Responders are heroes, they run to the fire to keep us safe, and we should never forget their sacrifice. Especially in moments like these, all of us should realize the obvious — just how needed our law enforcement heroes are. We should have this exact same thought every day because all of us depend on and need these heroes every moment of every day.

I am monitoring this situation moment by moment and will provide updates as I receive them.“

UPDATE: According to State Police, one deputy was shot and killed, another injured. Police also say one suspect was killed.

On Friday night, deputies responded to a call in Birch River, which led to a shootout. Former State Senator Greg Boso says one deputy died.

“Tonight, we mourn for a fallen law enforcement officer lost in the line of duty, a good friend. Please join me as we pray, too, for another wounded #LEO. Please pray for their families, immediate and extended. These men and women who enforce the law are too often taken for granted but serve to afford us a level of safety and protection in the communities we live in. Tonight I lost a Brother in Christ and a brother in service. The family of first responders in Nicholas County hurts tonight. #ThinBlueLine #LODD #FirstResponders”

LOOTPRESS is told that the other deputy was transported to a hospital after being shot in the leg, his condition is unknown.

Police say the shooter was shot and killed, and another suspect was taken into custody.

UPDATE: State Senator Stephen Baldwin says the scene is secured but to pray for those involved

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) Multiple people

have been shot in an active shooter situation in Nicholas County.

According to the Wilderness Fire Department Facebook page, multiple people were responding to an active shooter in Birch River. LOOTPRESS has been told that two officers have been shot.

We are working to learn more and will bring it to you when we learn more details.