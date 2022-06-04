ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Many shot Thursday in Minneapolis

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

KSTP TV says several people were injured Thursday due to multiple separate shootings in Minneapolis. According to Minneapolis police, no arrests had been made by Friday morning in connection to any of the five shootings that happened in a 10-hour span. The first shooting happened just after 1 p.m....

fox9.com

Minneapolis man shot at police, fled in high-speed chase: charges

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of shooting at police officers multiple times during a high-speed car chase on Sunday night before fleeing on foot, according to a criminal complaint. Pablo Nava Jaimes, 30, was charged Tuesday with five felonies, including three...
KARE 11

Prosecutors: Wanted man fled, fired on officers

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man faces multiple charges involving an incident where he allegedly fled from law enforcement and then fired a gun at them during the pursuit. Ramsey County prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Nava Jaimes shot at a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and two White Bear Lake police officers during the chase, which occurred the night of June 5.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” The two men killed were identified as 23-year-old Sherman Frazier, of Coon Rapids, and 21-year-old Elijah Stangler, of Anoka. This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
fox9.com

Man sentenced in shooting involving gun linked to shooting of Aniya Allen

(FOX 9) - Police are trying to solve a complicated puzzle after a gun is linked to multiple shootings, including the unsolved killing of 6-year-old Aniya Allen in Minneapolis. Patrick Dembley has admitted to carrying a gun at a Northeast Minneapolis bar last year when he shot and injured a man. Police say at least one casing from the same weapon was found in the area where Aniya Allen was killed only days later. During a virtual court hearing on Tuesday, Dembley was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for seriously injuring the man right outside Mayslack’s Bar & Grill in May of 2021. The victim was shot in the groin and suffered a fractured knee after Dembley fired two rounds, according to court documents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Man Faces Charges For Shooting At Police During Pursuit

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 30-year-old Minneapolis man faces assault charges for allegedly shooting at police during a Sunday night pursuit. Pablo Nava Jaimes is accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase starting at about 8:20 p-m. Jaimes originally told police another man in his vehicle fired the shots, then he changed his story. He reportedly admitted he had been drinking at a barbecue and was headed to another event in Maplewood. The gun used to fire the shots has been recovered. Jaimes has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Two men dead in Twin Cities suburb shooting

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Police in Coon Rapids are investigating a shooting in an apartment that left two men dead. Police were called to the apartment just before 5 Monday afternoon on reports of gunfire. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department says officers found three men shot in the apartment. One of the men died at the scene. Another died at a hospital. The third man suffered minor injuries.
COON RAPIDS, MN
willmarradio.com

Two more homicides in Minnapolis, 3-year-old child shot

(Minneapolis MN-) Minneapolis police are investigating two more homicides over the weekend. KSTP TV says on Saturday night Minneapolis police found a man, judged to be in his late 20s, in the street with life-threatening gunshot wounds near the 2600 Block of South Cedar Avenue. And police found a man with fatal gunshot wounds around 12:20 a.m. Sunday near West 14th Street and Willow Street. The man was in his late 30s. No arrests have been made in either case. Minneapolis is now up to 38 homicides so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

3-year-old injured in Minneapolis shooting

A 3-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in North Minneapolis, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The boy arrived to North Memorial with his parents around 8:45 p.m. with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
Bring Me The News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The Star Tribune reports the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Argument leaves two dead, one wounded in Coon Rapids

(Coon Rapids, MN) -- Two men are dead after a shooting in Coon Rapids. Anoka County authorities received a report of gunfire late Monday afternoon and found three wounded men. Officers say two suffered critical injuries and one died at the scene and another victim later died at the hospital. The third man had minor injuries. Investigators say there was a confrontation in an apartment before gunfire was exchanged. No names have been released.
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Shots-Fired Calls

Brooklyn Park police had a busy weekend responding to several reports of shots fired. Starting Friday at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. N. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as two unoccupied vehicles with bullet damage. Reports say they did not find victims or suspects and no witnesses would cooperate with police. Officers helped security disburse a large group.
740thefan.com

Twin Cities reports three separate homicides over the weekend

MINNEAPOLIS – It has been a violent weekend in the Twin Cities, with three reported homicides. In Minneapolis, two are dead following separate shooting incidents that happened within three hours of each other. A gunshot victim was found at 9:50 p.m. Saturday near Cedar Avenue South, and police say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Crash kills motorcyclist in Coon Rapids

A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the rider was traveling southbound on Hanson Blvd. NW at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle that was turning onto Hanson from 129th Lane NW.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bungling Thief Leaves Passcode-Free Cellphone Behind In Stolen Van

Originally published on June 6 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What we’re about to share will probably make you shake your head in disbelief. Robbers took a van, but left behind something laughable when they ditched it hours later. It happened last month in the Field neighborhood of Minneapolis, when Crystal and Hamza Alhabarneh were sound asleep. “They rode up on a bike,” Crystal said. Their van, also asleep, was parked in front of their house — until someone showed up to steal it just after midnight. Crystal says it was a clunky operation from the start. She things it took them nearly an hour to hot wire...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
SARTELL, MN

