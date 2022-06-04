ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male shot after his gun discharges during struggle with Chicago cops

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A person was shot in the leg with their own gun during a struggle with Chicago police officers Friday night in Oakland on the...

Bob Smith
4d ago

He’ll say the police pulled the trigger while struggling with him. A lawyer will be on tv with a press conference on Monday

