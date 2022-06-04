Male shot after his gun discharges during struggle with Chicago cops

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Police officer Fernanda Ballesteros, 27, has been released from the hospital after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Englewood.Family, fellow police officers, and hospital staff gathered outside the University of Chicago Medical Center in support of Ballesteros. She was wheeled out by her partner who sprung into action -- saving her life."Most importantly, thank you to officer young my partner who had my back and carried me to safety. I am forever grateful for his quick thinking and swift response. You were my guardian angel that night," Officer Ballesteros said...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO