Melody Holt’s feud with LaTisha Scott has gotten much uglier. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt is officially on Miss Wanda’s bad side. This is due to the fact that Melody has an ongoing feud with LaTisha Scott. Things went left after Martell Holt accused Marsau Scott of cheating on LaTisha. Although the men were able to get past the issue, the women were not. In fact, LaTisha is still upset that Melody told her to go to where Marsau hangs out at night to see what he’s really up to. She also made more accusations on Twitter. And she said that she knows a woman that Marsau allegedly messed around with.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO