ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns: How to watch, stream, listen, and key players for WCWS

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9Yhj_0g0QDJxS00

The Oklahoma Sooners get a chance at redemption in the winners bracket of the Women’s College World Series. Their next matchup, against the Texas Longhorns, provides an opportunity for the Sooners to play the team that handed OU its first loss of the season a few months back.

Though it’s just another game, a game against a rival that beat you earlier in the season will carry some extra weight.

In that mid-April loss, Jordy Bahl was outdueled by Hailey Dolcini in the Longhorns’ 4-2 win to snap Oklahoma’s record-setting winning streak to start the 2022 season.

In that loss, Tiare Jennings, Jocelyn Alo and Grace Lyons combined to go 0-9 with two strikeouts. The Sooners’ only two hits came in the seventh with Oklahoma trailing 4-0. Jayda Coleman singled and Kinzie Hansen homered to cut the lead to 4-2. Dolcini bounced back and shut the Sooners’ rally down before it could get going.

But that was nearly two months ago and the Sooners are playing great since the start of the NCAA tournament. Women on a mission, the Sooners have outscored opponents 65-5 since the start of the tournament.

As they look to stay unbeaten in the postseason, they’ll have to beat a Texas team that comes in with the confidence it can beat Oklahoma, cause it already did so.

Here’s how you can tune in the Women's College World Series contest.

  • Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Time: 2 p.m. CDT
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Radio Broadcast: The game can be heard on 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity app.

No. 1 Oklahoma vs Texas Longhorns

Players to watch:

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

Jocelyn Alo: .497 batting average with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs, 51 walks, 2x Reigning National Player of the Year, 2022 Big 12 Player of the year.

Tiare Jennings: .387 batting average with 25 home runs and 76 RBIs, 39 walks.

Grace Lyons: .422 batting average with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs, 20 walks. 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Jayda Coleman: .434 batting average with 7 home runs, 37 RBIs, 47 walks, and 13 stolen bases.

Jordy Bahl: 21-1 with a 0.95 ERA, 199 strikeouts in 132.2 innings pitched. 2022 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Nicole May: 15-0 with a 0.99 ERA, 93 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched.

Hope Trautwein: 19-1 with a 0.51 ERA, 148 strikeouts in 109 innings pitched.

Texas Longhorns

Janae Jefferson: .427 batting average with 6 home runs, 33 RBIs, 30 walks, and 16 stolen bases.

Mia Scott: .384 batting average with 3 home runs, 35 RBIs, 24 walks, and 24 stolen bases.

Mary Iakopo: .341 batting average with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 24 walks.

Alyssa Popelka: .352 batting average with no home runs, 7 RBIs, 12 walks, and 16 stolen bases.

Hailey Dolcini: 23-10 with a 2.18 ERA, 212 strikeouts in 202 innings pitched.

Estelle Czech: 11-1 with a 3.41 ERA, 74 strikeouts in 86.1 innings pitched.

Gallery

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction 2022

What will the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. What could/might the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like when it’s released in August?. Along with the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll is always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: ESPN Makes Tough Mistake During College Baseball Finish

ESPN made a brutal mistake during the Florida-Central Michigan baseball game on Sunday. Central Michigan was down by one in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and everything was on the line. A walk-off hit would send Central Michigan to the Gainesville Regional Final while a loss would end its season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oklahoma Sooners#The Texas Longhorns#Abc Live Stream
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. Alabama football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC target dishes on recruitment, upcoming decision

Five-star guard Robert Dillingham was once a big target of the UNC basketball program. With Roy Williams still the head coach, the Tar Heels pursued the in-state prospect and were even the favorites to land him. But after months passed and Hubert Davis took over, UNC backed off and things cooled down. Dillingham then committed to NC State before backing off that commitment just months later. Now, he’s ready to decide in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Before that day, Dillingham caught up with Travis Graf of Rivals.com to dish on the decision as well as which schools are involved: Dillingham: “Lately I’ve been talking to Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, and USC recently, and Arkansas, but a little bit of Arkansas. That’s been the most recent like five I’ve been talking to.” As you can see above, there’s a Blue Blood program as well as a ACC program on his list. Right now, Kentucky appears to be the trending team in his recruitment on the 247Sports crystal ball. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky Player's Transfer Decision

On Monday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced that he's transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Brooks, a former five-star recruit, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew from the process in late May.
LEXINGTON, KY
Golf Channel

A closer look at who's teeing it up at U.S. Open final qualifying

Golf's Longest Day is here again. Before players around the country compete for the chance to punch their tickets for next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club, here's a look at some notable players at each of the nine sites for Monday's U.S. Open final qualifying:. RattleSnake Point Golf...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy