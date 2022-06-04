ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Body found in burned out car in Waite Park

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) )...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a...
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcyclist and a car in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The crash is being investigated.
fox9.com

Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
fox9.com

Minneapolis man shot at police, fled in high-speed chase: charges

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of shooting at police officers multiple times during a high-speed car chase on Sunday night before fleeing on foot, according to a criminal complaint. Pablo Nava Jaimes, 30, was charged Tuesday with five felonies, including three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Waite Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Man Faces Charges For Shooting At Police During Pursuit

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 30-year-old Minneapolis man faces assault charges for allegedly shooting at police during a Sunday night pursuit. Pablo Nava Jaimes is accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase starting at about 8:20 p-m. Jaimes originally told police another man in his vehicle fired the shots, then he changed his story. He reportedly admitted he had been drinking at a barbecue and was headed to another event in Maplewood. The gun used to fire the shots has been recovered. Jaimes has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Woman Arrested After Hit and Run Crash in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Minneapolis woman is facing a string of charges connected to an alleged hit and run crash last month. Troopers were called just after 10:00 p.m. on May 27th to the area of Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street for a motorcycle crash with injuries. They arrived to find the victim lying on the pavement with his motorcycle on its side.
kfgo.com

Two men dead in Twin Cities suburb shooting

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Police in Coon Rapids are investigating a shooting in an apartment that left two men dead. Police were called to the apartment just before 5 Monday afternoon on reports of gunfire. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department says officers found three men shot in the apartment. One of the men died at the scene. Another died at a hospital. The third man suffered minor injuries.
KARE 11

Prosecutors: Wanted man fled, fired on officers

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man faces multiple charges involving an incident where he allegedly fled from law enforcement and then fired a gun at them during the pursuit. Ramsey County prosecutors say 30-year-old Pablo Nava Jaimes shot at a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and two White Bear Lake police officers during the chase, which occurred the night of June 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#In Flames#After The Fire#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” The two men killed were identified as 23-year-old Sherman Frazier, of Coon Rapids, and 21-year-old Elijah Stangler, of Anoka. This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Extinguish Early Morning Oven Fire At Bar La Grassa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say an oven fire at a popular restaurant in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood was contained Wednesday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to Bar la Grassa around 6 a.m. The department said the oven fire was extinguished and did not spread beyond the stove. No one was injured. The city’s Health Department was called because of the use of a fire extinguisher. The fire’s cause is being investigated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Missing U of M student is found dead in Mississippi River

A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River. The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bungling Thief Leaves Passcode-Free Cellphone Behind In Stolen Van

Originally published on June 6 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What we’re about to share will probably make you shake your head in disbelief. Robbers took a van, but left behind something laughable when they ditched it hours later. It happened last month in the Field neighborhood of Minneapolis, when Crystal and Hamza Alhabarneh were sound asleep. “They rode up on a bike,” Crystal said. Their van, also asleep, was parked in front of their house — until someone showed up to steal it just after midnight. Crystal says it was a clunky operation from the start. She things it took them nearly an hour to hot wire...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Family: Missing UMN Student Found Dead, No Foul Play Suspected

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead. Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening. The family says no foul play is suspected. The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. — If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Shots-Fired Calls

Brooklyn Park police had a busy weekend responding to several reports of shots fired. Starting Friday at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. N. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as two unoccupied vehicles with bullet damage. Reports say they did not find victims or suspects and no witnesses would cooperate with police. Officers helped security disburse a large group.
willmarradio.com

Argument leaves two dead, one wounded in Coon Rapids

(Coon Rapids, MN) -- Two men are dead after a shooting in Coon Rapids. Anoka County authorities received a report of gunfire late Monday afternoon and found three wounded men. Officers say two suffered critical injuries and one died at the scene and another victim later died at the hospital. The third man had minor injuries. Investigators say there was a confrontation in an apartment before gunfire was exchanged. No names have been released.
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Stay Away From Bear In Tree In Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a bear in a tree in Zimmerman Tuesday. “We are aware of the bear in a tree in a residential area in Zimmerman. Please stay away from the area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office) The bear is not a threat, the sheriff’s office said, “but crowds of people coming to the area won’t help.” The Department of Natural Resources is helping to monitor the situation.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The fatal crash that closed Hwy. 65 Monday morning saw a semi-truck driver allegedly run a red light and strike an SUV, killing a woman. The Minnesota State Patrol states the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. The semi-driver, identified as a 37-year-old East Bethel man, was driving southbound on Highway 65 when he allegedly ran a red light and struck the SUV that was entering the intersection from 109th Avenue NE.
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
WDIO-TV

Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The Star Tribune reports the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy