Live updates: Here’s what’s going on with the tropical weather from Miami to the Keys

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, as it is designated by the National Hurricane Center, might not become Tropical Storm Alex in its visit to Florida’s west coast and might have to wait until it emerges off the state’s east coast.

That’s because the hurricane center said in its 8 a.m. Saturday advisory the system deteriorated a bit overnight .

But PTC1 will still keep South Florida in its watery grasp.

Here’s what is happening with this weather system so far:

Broward under flood and flash flood advisories

7 p.m.: Parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties have been put under a flood advisory and given a flash flood warning.

A flood advisory is in effect for these areas until 7:45 p.m.: Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Parkland, Wilton Manors, Hillsboro Beach and Sea Ranch Lakes.

Forecasters say to expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. At 5:45 p.m., the Doppler radar showed a line of showers moving eastward from the Everglades into the northeast areas of Broward County. The area might see up to one inch of rainfall on top of the already five to nine inches that fell from last night’s heavy rains.

A flash flood warning is also in effect until 9:15 p.m. for these areas: Parkland, Deerfield Beach, Coral Springs, Margate, Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Point, Tamarac, Sea Ranch Lakes and Sunrise.

Forecasters say to move immediately to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Parts of Miami-Dade under flood advisory

5:30 p.m.: With large amounts of rainfall pelting down Miami-Dade, certain cities have been put under a flood advisory until 6 p.m.

Miami Beach and Key Biscayne Bay are under the advisory and showers have produced between half an inch to one inch of rainfall on top of the already 9 to 11 inches of rainfall that fell from last night heavy rains, forecasters say.

Other cities and areas under the advisory include: Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, The Redland, Pinecrest, Richmond Heights, Zoo Miami, The Crossings, West Perrine, West Kendall, Country Walk, Richmond West, Palmetto Bay, Sunset, Kendale Lakes, The Hammocks, Cutler Bay, Olympia Heights, Glenvar Heights and University of Miami.

Forecasters say if you are in this area you should turn around if you see flooding, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads; be aware of your surroundings; and do not drive on flooded roads.

No swim advisory

Sewage overflows through a manhole due to heavy rainfall in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Heavy rainfall caused by a tropical disturbance overwhelmed Miami-Dade’s sewage treatment system, which exceeded capacity and causes wastewater to overflow in several locations in the center of the county. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

4:40 p.m.: Heavy rainfall from the tropical disturbance that drenched South Florida this weekend overwhelmed Miami-Dade County’s sewage treatment system, causing overflows that prompted officials to close at least one beach and issue a no-swim advisory for parts of the coast.

Information on the affected beaches here .

Hello, sunshine?

Hola, soleil! Hello, sunshine. What seemed unfamiliar after nearly two days of flooding rains, the sun, made its appearance over parts of Miami Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022. Howard Cohen/hcohen@miamiherald.com

3:10 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Miami reported that the heaviest rain bands from Potential Tropical Cyclone One, or PTC1 for short, have now moved offshore. “There is still the chance for localized flooding with isolated showers/storms behind the system, especially over areas that have already received a lot of rain, though peeks of sun are showing on satellite,” meteorologists said.

After nearly two days of steady, often heavy, rain from a disturbance in the Atlantic, the sun broke through in some parts of South Florida, as in this Kendall neighborhood at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022. Howard Cohen/hcohen@miamiherald.com

Pollution alert

2:50 p.m.: WPLG-10 anchor Louis Aguirre tweeted a warning that a Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department employee saw a manhole overflowing, leading to more than 1,000 gallons of raw sewage spilling into the Miami River. “The leak has not been stopped and the street is not yet sanitized,” he posted just before 2 p.m.

When will all of this rain stop in South Florida?

2:20 p.m.: Some areas have already seen the sun break through and begin the drying process. Sunday is looking at a 30% rain chance, and hot, with Tuesday’s 60% storm chance the highest for the coming week.

Read more about the forecast .

FPL power tracker

1:15 p.m.: Florida Power and Light reported about 4,680 customers were without power in Miami-Dade in the early afternoon. FPL services about 1.2 million in the county. Broward had 477. Palm Beach County had 1,032.

You can check power outages at the FPL Power Tracker map .

High water rescues

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is using high water rescue vehicles and crews to assist those stranded in flood waters on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Here is one such vehicle in Northeast Miami-Dade as rains from a tropical disturbance continue to soak South Florida. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

12:50 p.m.: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted photos of some of its high water rescues Saturday in Northeast Miami-Dade, as rains from the tropical disturbance continued to soak South Florida.

“Those impacted have been picked up and relocated to higher ground. We continue to urge our community to stay indoors and to report flooding in their neighborhoods by calling 3-1-1,” crews said.

Not all of South Florida was faring as poorly, however.

In Las Olas Isles in Fort Lauderdale, despite a night and morning of rain, streets were puddle-free at the peak of high tide about 1 p.m. Saturday. On Las Olas Boulevard, some stores and most restaurants were open, with plenty of parking and tables.

READ MORE: Dozens of drivers got stranded on flooded South Florida roads

Busy public works officials

Jorge Saavedra, who works for the Miami-Dade County Transportation and Public Works office, spent Friday and Saturday unclogging drains in the western area of Miami-Dade County. Jimena Tavel/jtavel@miamiherald.com

12:45 p.m.: Jorge Saavedra, who works for the Miami-Dade County Transportation and Public Works office, said he spent all night unclogging drains in the western area of the county.

He first went out at 10:30 p.m. Friday and didn’t stop until he took a quick break at 8 a.m. Saturday, when he went to his house to shower. At about noon, he stopped by Southwest Second Street off of Flagler Street near Sweetwater and tried to lower the flooding, which he estimated had risen to up to 3 to 4 feet in the lower parts of the road.

Docked in thigh-high black rain boots and a bright yellow knee-length rain coat, he used a shovel and a rake, as well as a scoop usually reserved to fish coconuts out of canals, to clear out trash from the sewer drain. On Saturday, he and his coworker filled up five large trash bags with the debris, which included leaves, paper and other random objects the rain current had dragged.

“We’re out here working,” said Saavedra, 59, who has been doing this line of work for about 22 years. “And warning cars not to drive through.”

— JIMENA TAVEL

Massive rainfall from the hurricane season’s first disturbance caused floods, stranding cars and soaking businesses Saturday morning in the Brickell area near downtown Miami on June 4, 2022. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Publix store closed due to flooding

A man and a woman walk their dog on a submerged sidewalk due to flooding on Southwest First Avenue in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Publix closed its store there temporarily due to the rains. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

11:40 a.m.: Publix confirmed its store at the Mary Brickell Village shopping center at 911 SW First Ave. in Miami is closed until further notice due to local flooding.

To find out if your local Publix is open or closed, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain has an online locator . You can enter the desired store and get word on whether it’s open or not.

Publix store closure at Mary Brickell Village is noted on the supermarket chain’s locator website. Publix

Why is the water murky?

11:20 a.m.: A flood warning is in effect that includes Miami Beach. So the city’s police department wants you to know that stormwater pump stations throughout the City of Miami Beach are active and moving water. “Murky water may be present in our waterways near an outfall, which is normal and not sewage. The stormwater discharge is pressurized, which causes fine sediments in waterways to stir up temporarily,” the police department noted in the Facebook post.

To report flooding in Miami Beach, call 305-673-7625 or send photos via email to flooding@miamibeachfl.gov.

This is ruff on the dogs

11 a.m. A Miami Herald reader, Joyce Moore, noted that the ongoing rains even made her dog reticent to do what comes naturally at the Coral Gables home she shares with husband Sam Moore, of Sam & Dave fame.

“It was raining so hard I couldn’t even get the dogs to go out to do their business,” Moore wrote on a Facebook post. “I had to put on a raincoat and kind of put them on the front porch and patiently waited out so they didn’t pee the house. Geez, it’s bad when the dogs don’t even wanna go out in it!”

Treacherous roads

10:15 a.m. As if you need a reminder, wet roads mean car crashes. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shared images of one such accident Saturday morning with a plea to take caution if you have to be outside today.

Play ball?

The Ron Fraser statue stands soaked as umbrella toting fans begin their departure after learning the University of Miami baseball team was forced to postpone the first round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament against Canisius College due to rain at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Coral Gables Regional has been moved to Saturday, June 4th. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

10 a.m.: College baseball fans excited for the NCAA Division I College Baseball Tournament’s Coral Gables Regional, hosted by the Miami Hurricanes have had to have patience. Apparently, they have persistence.

The NCAA announced Saturday morning that it “pushed back” to 5 p.m. Saturday the game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The regional’s first game between Miami and Canisius was originally scheduled for various times Friday and noon Saturday.

Stay tuned.

Read more here .

Flash flood warning

A TV cameraman lifts his gear as he walks through a flooded side walk due to rain near Southwest First Avenue and Southwest Ninth Street in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

9:50 a.m.: With rain totals mounting, a flash flood warning has been extended in South Florida by the National Weather Service in Miami until 1 p.m.

And more rain is on the way.

Read the warning story here.

South Florida is forecast to see more rain Saturday as the disturbance crosses the state. National Hurricane Center

Lanes closed due to flooding

9:30 a.m.: Heavy flooding in the Aventura area has led to some road and land closures.

Miami as Venice?

8:45 a.m.: Road conditions are extremely dangerous, warns Miami city officials. Parts of Brickell and downtown Miami are under water with cars stranded on the roadways.

Pumps are working, Commissioner Ken Russell said in a tweet after a meeting with the city’s emergency manager. But as rain continues to fall it’s going to take some time for relief.

Check the airport

READ MORE: The storm is affecting flights. MIA and FLL report dozens of delays, and also flooding Saturday.

9 a.m.: At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) total flight cancellations expected in and out of FLL today is 58. That means 28 arrival cancellations and 30 departure cancellations, said spokeswoman Arlene Satchell.

Total flight delays expected in and out of FLL today is 32. Of that number, 9 are arrival delays and 23 are departure delays.

“The best advice for travelers this weekend is to check in advance of coming to FLL with their airline for the latest flight status. If offered by their airline, they should sign up for the flight status alerts on their mobile phones,” Satchell said.

8:30 a.m.: There are 19 delayed flights and 39 canceled flights so far Saturday morning at Miami International Airport (MIA.)

“Travelers should confirm their flight status before coming to MIA in case they have to make other travel arrangements online.,” suggested Greg Chin, MIA’s spokesman.

To check flight status at Miami International Airport (MIA) use the flight tracker at http://webvids.miami-airport.com/webfids/ .

To check flight status at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) use the flight tracker at https://www.broward.org/Airport/passengers/Flights/Pages/FlightTracker.aspx .

See videos of flooding streets and sinking vehicles in Miami

Water laps at homes in the neighborhood of the 700 block of Northwest W 17th Court in Miami Saturday morning, June 4, 2022, from a disturbance heading toward Florida’s west coast. David Neal/dneal@miamiherald.com

8 a.m.: Can these cars float?

That’s a fair question to ask. (Elon? Working on one? We suggest you test a prototype on Brickell).

Rain from a no-name storm that could be Tropical Storm Alex is flooding streets in Miami and Miami Beach, as drivers abandon their sinking cars.

Miami Fire-Rescue has six high-water vehicles on the roads to help drivers and passengers stranded in floodwaters.

Read more here .

What’s open/closed

Saturday’s wave of cancellations and postponements continued.

READ MORE: What’s canceled or closed as South Florida prepares for tropical weather? What we know

What’s the wind and the water like?

8 a.m.: The worst weather Saturday will likely be through midday Saturday, said CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez. But expect lingering wetness to persist into the evening. And flooding.

How much wind will we get from the tropical weather? Here’s an hourly guide

How wet will it get? South Florida is under a flood watch — and what that could mean

Send us your photos and videos

Miami-Dade County residents Jaquelyn Andreu, 28, right, and her father-in-law Frank Andreu, 61, left, pack sand into plastic bags as they prepare for potential flooding at Grapeland Heights Park in Miami, Florida, on Friday, June 3, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

7 a.m.: Hurricane season is only three days old and already we’ve had some action. First, Agatha on the Pacific coast and now our “A” storm, Alex, which was borne from Agatha’s ashes.

Extreme weather damages could be around the corner. First, be careful. Exercise caution at all times. But if it’s safe to do so and you have captured some images you feel tell a story of the storm, send us photos or videos of flooding, external damages, extreme wind/rain patterns or any weather patterns or effects that caught your attention in your area.

You can file your photos or videos at the following link: https://forms.gle/TtNUpQdE4L2QS9689 .