Miami, FL

Brickell Residents Dealing With Major Flooding From Tropical System

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in the Brickell section near downtown Miami are attempting to dry out after massive rainfall from Potential Tropical Cyclone One caused serious floods Saturday. Over 11...

www.nbcmiami.com

NBC Miami

Flooding Woes Continue After Storms in SW Miami-Dade

Portions of southwest Miami-Dade County that were drenched by weekend storms from what became Tropical Storm Alex are still dealing with flooding from storms that came across the area Monday and Tuesday. NBC 6 viewer Jorge Mario Gomez sent video showing flooding Tuesday morning in Cutler Bay along Southwest 84th...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews cap sewage spill near Miami River caused by weekend showers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews in Miami have capped a sewage spill caused by incessant rainfall in the area. 7News cameras on Sunday captured crews with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department as they worked to clean up the spill. Officials said more than 1,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into...
MIAMI, FL
nationworldnews.com

Heavy rain in Florida, vehicles in Miami flooded

Parts of South Florida were facing road flooding on Saturday due to heavy rain and wind, as a storm system moved Mexico across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as several cars were stuck on flooded roads. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. It is...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

jitneybooks.com

The Rainiest Day in Miami History

The rain this past weekend was out of control. On Friday the flooding in Downtown Miami from 11 inches of rain unleashed all kinds of chaos. There were stalled cars and late night partiers having to wade through thigh deep waters. There were even videos of fish swimming around puddles...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Flooding issues impacting several areas of South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida. Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County. Several cars throughout downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the flood waters. Causing problems...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Lootpress

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
NBC Miami

Storm Damages Home, Rain Floods Streets in Broward

Jovanna Hernandez had no idea why neighbors came rushing over to her family’s home Friday until she went out outside and saw a tree on top of their roof. “We weren’t sure what happened until we came out, and we saw the tree on top of the shelf in the back,” Hernandez said.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
UPI News

Tropical system dumps heavy rain on Florida causing dangerous flooding

June 4 (UPI) -- A storm that's forecast to become the first named tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season has dumped heavy rain on South Florida, causing dangerous flash flooding in Miami on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade County after...
floridatrippers.com

NBC Miami

6 to Know: Residents Call for FAA to Change Flights Paths Out of Miami Airport

No. 1 - A man was fatally shot by a Miami-Dade police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening, according to the director of MDPD. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. when officials received a call from an individual saying he would kill someone at the location of Northwest 117th Avenue near 114th Street if officers did not arrive within minutes. Two uniformed patrol officers responded from the northside district, arriving in marked police vehicles. One MDPD officer observed a white male in his 70s armed with what appeared to be a rifle. When the man did not comply with the officer's directions, the officer discharged his firearm, killing the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate and provide a full report to the State Attorney's office and MDPD.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

No-swim advisory issued after heavy rains cause sewer overflows

MIAMI – The recent storms may have caused untreated sewer water to get into the ocean. As a result, a no-swim advisory is in effect for much of Miami beaches. "When I hear that sewage has been dumped in the ocean, I get very worried," said Egloisa Schurmann with Voice of the Ocean, an organization currently doing a beach cleanup tour that began in Belize and made its way to Miami.  And when Schurmann says sewage dumps she's referring to the no swim advisory recently issued by Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer.  According to the release, heavy rainfalls from the recent...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

What’s closing because of the weather this weekend?

All Broward County campgrounds, rental halls, shelters, natural areas, marinas, and water parks as well as Deerfield Island will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 4, 2022, due to potential high winds and flooding from Tropical Cyclone One. Check Broward County tropical storm updates here. The city of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

