Dayton, OH

Five Rivers MetroParks hosts free hiking challenge

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting the Twin Valley Trail Challenge on Saturday.

Participants in this free, noncompetitive event choose their own adventure by hiking any distance from 1 to 28.7 miles, following marked routes on the Twin Valley Trail , located in and connecting Germantown and Twin Creek MetroParks — one of the region’s most remote and pristine natural areas. The TVT Challenge is suitable for hikers of all ages and skill levels.

“We encourage hikers to make a personal goal rather than competing against other hikers to complete all 28.7 miles,” said MetroParks’ outdoor recreation coordinator and backpacking expert, Angie Sheldon. “No matter what your goal is, we’ll be there to support you with water and snack stations and shuttles in case hikers have met their limit for the day and want to head back without completing a loop.”

Day-of registration is open from 5:30 a.m. to noon at the Twin Valley Welcome Center in Germantown MetroPark, 6910 Boomershine Road.

Those who plan to hike the full day on the trail will need to start no later than 7 a.m. and bring a headlamp or flashlight for hiking during the early morning and evening hours.

At check in, participants will receive a trail map and other helpful info, including route options. Participants also are encouraged to download MetroParks’ free mobile app , powered by OuterSpatial, to access maps, locate amenities and more at metroparks.org/mobile .

Free camping at Germantown MetroPark is available on Friday and Saturday nights. Participants also can join fellow hikers for a post-challenge cookout on Saturday.

The TVT Challenge is presented by local hiking and outdoor advocacy group Dayton Hikers .

“The TVT Challenge is an opportunity for people to challenge themselves, and it’s a great event for all ages and experience levels,” said Dayton Hikers founder and avid local hiker Andy Niekamp. You can participate solo, as a group or with your family.”

The first 30 participants who arrive wearing a Dayton Hikers shirt will get priority parking closest to the registration and start and finish area.

The natural-surface Twin Valley Trail includes steep hills, open meadows and footpaths with varying terrain. Located just a 30-minute drive from downtown Dayton, the TVT is one of the longest hiking loops in the region, making it a resource for those who wish to train for longer excursions in addition to offering shorter routes for those who enjoy hiking in a remote wilderness area.

Other long trails that come through MetroParks include the 1,444-mile Buckeye Trail , which loops the entire state of Ohio, and the North Country National Scenic Trail , which stretches more than 4,600 miles from New York to North Dakota.

Learn more about the Twin Valley Trail and the Twin Valley Trail Challenge by visiting metroparks.org/twin-valley-trail-challenge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

