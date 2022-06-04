ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 3 – June 4, 2020

wyo4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content....

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Sublette County Arrest Report for May 30 – June 6, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 30 – June 6, 2022. Mack Olson, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested May 30 for alleged DUI. Robert Foster, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on June 2 for alleged DUI, open container...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

RS city council approves memorandum of understanding with GR and Sweetwater county

Rock Springs- Last night, the Rock Springs City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Green River and Sweetwater County for a two-year period, costing each entity $70,000. All parties involved established an informal organization called the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC), which would provide for a unified county-wide economic development effort to promote economic diversification, strengthen the economic base, and planning efforts to attract businesses.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

National Motor Coach Club Rally in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce that we will once again be hosting the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally. Scheduled for June 13 – 18, this is the second time the rally will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex and marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Sweetwater County, WY
Crime & Safety
svinews.com

Woman arrested following shots fired in Etna

An Etna resident has been taken into custody following an altercation that included shots fired. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, dispatched received a 911 call that a man had been shot at the Branding Iron Trailer Court in Etna. Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers, Agents from the Division of Criminal Investigation, and EMS were dispatched to that location.
ETNA, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather for June 7, 2022

June 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph and increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Riverview Cemetery Notice

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — There is a Riverview Cemetery Notice from the City of Green River. All decorations not in a permanent vase must be removed by Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Flowers in good condition in permanent vases may remain all year long. Thank you for helping keep our cemetery beautiful.
GREEN RIVER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyo4news#Swiatek#Dwui
capcity.news

Wyoming’s SLIB declines Town of Lyman’s $6M grant and loan requests for new assisted living center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Tip’s Kitchen – Johnny Mac’s, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 11a-7p Tip’s Kitchen – Ace Hardware, 400 N. Center St., Rock Springs, 11a-6p Tip’s Kitchen – Tiffin 50th Anniversary Rally, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 11a-3p The Food Truck Finder is a new...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
basinnow.com

Wyoming State Historical Society Features Story Of Coxey’s Army In Green River

The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Secretary of State Clears up Election Myths

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan visited with Sweetwater County residents Monday afternoon to discuss election myths and what processes Wyoming has in place to ensure its elections are secure and conducted with integrity. Buchanan told constituents at the Sweetwater County Events yesterday that ever since...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wyo4news.com

Summer mosquito control to begin in Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River will commence efforts to control mosquito populations in town. The Parks and Recreation Department has already begun to place “BTI biscuits” in areas of standing water on City property. These biscuits prevent mosquito larvae from developing and becoming biting adults. The week of June 13, pending weather conditions, aerial applications of a granule called Vecotbac will commence over large areas of standing water in and around the City of Green River. The active ingredient in Vectobac is naturally occurring, safe for municipal use, and targets mosquito and fly larvae.
GREEN RIVER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, June 5, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at the Seven Mile River Ranch in Sublette County was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale. Dave’s new book “Seven Mile River Ranch: Dreams On The Green” was released last month. More information on that book can be found here.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

The ‘other’ primary: Three Dems vie for Cheney seat

Sweetwater County Democratic Party chief Meghan Jensen is a concrete contractor, a former school cook and a soccer mom who views both leading Republican candidates for Congress as “elitists” who are out of touch with working class Wyoming. Fremont County Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull is seeking...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
kolomkobir.com

A cattle ranch in Wyoming sold by Mason Morse Ranch

Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of ​​Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of ​​just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Thunderstorms coming to Wyoming could bring heavy rain, close to one-inch hail

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Absaroka Mountains, the northern end of the Wind River Mountains and parts of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storm activity is then expected to move eastward into the...
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Celebrate Our Diverse City at Rock Springs International Day 2022

This year’s International Day celebration will be held on July 9, 2022 in Bunning Park. The event opens at 8 a.m., followed by live entertainment starting at 10 a.m.. Come out and enjoy music, brews, food and family fun!!. LEARN MORE ON FACEBOOK HERE!. International Day is a continuation...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy