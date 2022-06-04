Wichita police arrest 17 in undercover sex trafficking operation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An undercover operation between the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and other law enforcement partners called “Operation Blue Ghost” has resulted in two arrests in Wichita.

Wichita operations were conducted between May 17 and 19. During that time, two people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated human trafficking, one on suspicion of human trafficking, one on suspicion of promoting the sale of sex, and 13 on suspicion of buying sex.

Four victims were found in addition to the arrests. They were able to be connected with social services.

Wichita police worked alongside HSI, the Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Child Unit, advocates with ICTSOS, and other agencies to reduce demand for human trafficking with an emphasis on combatting underage victimization.

If you have information about suspected child exploitation activity, you’re encouraged to contact Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-347-2423 to report suspicious activity.

