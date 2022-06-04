The top-selling homes in Greater Columbus recorded in early May
These are the highest-priced transfers of residential property in central Ohio from May 2-6, 2022, according to public records.
Here's an overall snapshot of the number of homes sold during that period:
• Delaware County: 93 homes sold; average price: $484,027; total value: $45 million
• Fairfield County: 50 homes sold, average price: $244,092; total value: $12.2 million
• Franklin County: 504 homes sold; average price: $323,438; total value: $163 million
• Licking County: 59 homes sold; average price: $376,201; total value: $22.2 million
HIGHEST-PRICED RESIDENTIAL TRANSFERS
DELAWARE COUNTY
8800 Tayport Dr., Dublin 43017
- Price: $850,000
- Buyer: Joshua and Christy Sher
- Seller: Traci and Shane Bruckner
1574 Villa Way, Powell 43065
- Price: $850,000
- Buyer: Matthew Snyder
- Seller: Susan Sherman and David William Porter
5293 Amanda Ridge Ct., Westerville 43082
- Price: $850,000
- Buyer: Brahim Djafi
- Seller: Mark A. and Kimberly L. Faber
3636 Hanawalt Rd., Westerville 43082
- Price: $830,000
- Buyer: Dastan Bernard Snow Haghnazari and Kian E. Haghnazari
- Seller: Conley R. Tincher
7543 Linder Way., Galena 43021
- Price: $825,000
- Buyer: John Allen and Jean Marie Ross
- Seller: Nancy G. Pusateri
5561 Jeffries Ct., Westerville 43082
- Price: $802,500
- Buyer: Richard J. and Diane M. Makadok
- Seller: Daniel P. and Kelly Q. Britz
FAIRFIELD COUNTY
6940 Indian Run Rd., Pleasantville 43148
- Price: $570,000
- Buyer: David R. and Tammy Martin
- Seller: Dwight A. and Teresa E. Caudell
598 Preston Trails Dr., Pickerington 43147
- Price: $507,000
- Buyer: Minh and Kim Phan
- Seller: Peter and Shannon Kane
1975 Lamb Rd. NW, Carroll 43112
- Price: $460,000
- Buyer: Austin and Alicia Harvey
- Seller: Chris and Rhonda Angel
7861 Pickerington Rd. NW, Canal Winchester 43110
- Price: $390,000
- Buyer: Bryan T. and Melissa J. Sima
- Seller: Travis Young
9199 Indian Mound Rd. NW, Pickerington 43147
- Price: $386,000
- Buyer: Duy Le Dang
- Seller: Richard D. and Merri C. Biggs
FRANKLIN COUNTY
5055 Johnstown Rd., New Albany 43230
- Price: $1,995,000
- Buyer: Adam Resseger
- Seller: Leslie B. Timmons
1771 Roxbury Rd., Upper Arlington 43212
- Price: $1,850,000
- Buyer: Seth Hertlein and Amber Wootton Hertlein
- Seller: Kerstin K. Humphrys, trustee
569 S. 6th St., Columbus 43206
- Price: $1,500,000
- Buyer: Giovanni and Elvira L. Tosti
- Seller: Michael A. Mitchell and Lara A. Oliver
4386 Tarrytown Ct., New Albany 43054
- Price: $1,395,000
- Buyer: Nicholas G. and Nicholle L. Mariotti
- Seller: Allison D. and Jason S. Calodney
2879 Wickliffe Woods Ct., Upper Arlington 43221
- Price: $1,375,000
- Buyer: Nathan D. and Bethany D. Cooley
- Seller: Connie J. Waite, trustee
2324 Oxford Rd., Upper Arlington 43221
- Price: $1,300,000
- Buyer: Thanasis Christos and Joanne Bavelis
- Seller: Michael W. and Kathryn S. Milks, trustees
LICKING COUNTY
4921 North Bank Rd., Buckeye Lake 43008
- Price: $1,350,000
- Buyer: Integrity Drive East LLC
- Seller: Robert M. Abbott and Jeannine K. Tell
3806 Watkins Rd., Pataskala 43062
- Price: $1,100,000
- Buyer: Rebecca A. and Gary M. Townsend
- Seller: Roy D. and Rhonda J. Kasler
3750 Alward Rd., Pataskala 43062
- Price: $995,000
- Buyer: Amanda and Ryan Nicol
- Seller: John J. Haidet and Catherine A. Dean-Haidet
127 Bedwen Bach Lane, Granville 43023
- Price: $783,700
- Buyer: Caleb J. and Anna E. Clarke
- Seller: Lance R. and Elizabeth M. Mayberry
139 Auld Ridge Way, Hebron 43025
- Price: $725,000
- Buyer: Jarred L. and Lindsey C. Murphy
- Seller: Jeffrey and Phoebe Rogers
Sources: Dispatch research; county auditor offices
