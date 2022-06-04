ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The top-selling homes in Greater Columbus recorded in early May

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Each week, we present a snapshot of the housing market in the Greater Columbus area. Want to know how many homes have sold recently and what the average price is? We have the information here.

Whether you or not you are buying or selling a home, this is a quick-and-easy way to stay aware of the real-estate market.

Housing market: In Franklin County's hot housing market, older homeowners struggling| Opinion

These are the highest-priced transfers of residential property in central Ohio from May 2-6, 2022, according to public records.

Here's an overall snapshot of the number of homes sold during that period:

Delaware County: 93 homes sold; average price: $484,027; total value: $45 million

Fairfield County: 50 homes sold, average price: $244,092; total value: $12.2 million

Franklin County: 504 homes sold; average price: $323,438; total value: $163 million

Licking County: 59 homes sold; average price: $376,201; total value: $22.2 million

Homes recorded in late April: The top-selling homes in Greater Columbus that were recorded in late April

HIGHEST-PRICED RESIDENTIAL TRANSFERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4QCP_0g0Q8fJu00

DELAWARE COUNTY

8800 Tayport Dr., Dublin 43017

  • Price: $850,000
  • Buyer: Joshua and Christy Sher
  • Seller: Traci and Shane Bruckner

1574 Villa Way, Powell 43065

  • Price: $850,000
  • Buyer: Matthew Snyder
  • Seller: Susan Sherman and David William Porter

5293 Amanda Ridge Ct., Westerville 43082

  • Price: $850,000
  • Buyer: Brahim Djafi
  • Seller: Mark A. and Kimberly L. Faber

3636 Hanawalt Rd., Westerville 43082

  • Price: $830,000
  • Buyer: Dastan Bernard Snow Haghnazari and Kian E. Haghnazari
  • Seller: Conley R. Tincher

7543 Linder Way., Galena 43021

  • Price: $825,000
  • Buyer: John Allen and Jean Marie Ross
  • Seller: Nancy G. Pusateri

5561 Jeffries Ct., Westerville 43082

  • Price: $802,500
  • Buyer: Richard J. and Diane M. Makadok
  • Seller: Daniel P. and Kelly Q. Britz

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

6940 Indian Run Rd., Pleasantville 43148

  • Price: $570,000
  • Buyer: David R. and Tammy Martin
  • Seller: Dwight A. and Teresa E. Caudell

598 Preston Trails Dr., Pickerington 43147

  • Price: $507,000
  • Buyer: Minh and Kim Phan
  • Seller: Peter and Shannon Kane

1975 Lamb Rd. NW, Carroll 43112

  • Price: $460,000
  • Buyer: Austin and Alicia Harvey
  • Seller: Chris and Rhonda Angel

7861 Pickerington Rd. NW, Canal Winchester 43110

  • Price: $390,000
  • Buyer: Bryan T. and Melissa J. Sima
  • Seller: Travis Young

9199 Indian Mound Rd. NW, Pickerington 43147

  • Price: $386,000
  • Buyer: Duy Le Dang
  • Seller: Richard D. and Merri C. Biggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1TMG_0g0Q8fJu00

FRANKLIN COUNTY

5055 Johnstown Rd., New Albany 43230

  • Price: $1,995,000
  • Buyer: Adam Resseger
  • Seller: Leslie B. Timmons

1771 Roxbury Rd., Upper Arlington 43212

  • Price: $1,850,000
  • Buyer: Seth Hertlein and Amber Wootton Hertlein
  • Seller: Kerstin K. Humphrys, trustee

569 S. 6th St., Columbus 43206

  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Buyer: Giovanni and Elvira L. Tosti
  • Seller: Michael A. Mitchell and Lara A. Oliver

4386 Tarrytown Ct., New Albany 43054

  • Price: $1,395,000
  • Buyer: Nicholas G. and Nicholle L. Mariotti
  • Seller: Allison D. and Jason S. Calodney

2879 Wickliffe Woods Ct., Upper Arlington 43221

  • Price: $1,375,000
  • Buyer: Nathan D. and Bethany D. Cooley
  • Seller: Connie J. Waite, trustee

2324 Oxford Rd., Upper Arlington 43221

  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Buyer: Thanasis Christos and Joanne Bavelis
  • Seller: Michael W. and Kathryn S. Milks, trustees

LICKING COUNTY

4921 North Bank Rd., Buckeye Lake 43008

  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Buyer: Integrity Drive East LLC
  • Seller: Robert M. Abbott and Jeannine K. Tell

3806 Watkins Rd., Pataskala 43062

  • Price: $1,100,000
  • Buyer: Rebecca A. and Gary M. Townsend
  • Seller: Roy D. and Rhonda J. Kasler

3750 Alward Rd., Pataskala 43062

  • Price: $995,000
  • Buyer: Amanda and Ryan Nicol
  • Seller: John J. Haidet and Catherine A. Dean-Haidet

127 Bedwen Bach Lane, Granville 43023

  • Price: $783,700
  • Buyer: Caleb J. and Anna E. Clarke
  • Seller: Lance R. and Elizabeth M. Mayberry

139 Auld Ridge Way, Hebron 43025

  • Price: $725,000
  • Buyer: Jarred L. and Lindsey C. Murphy
  • Seller: Jeffrey and Phoebe Rogers

Sources: Dispatch research; county auditor offices

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: The top-selling homes in Greater Columbus recorded in early May

