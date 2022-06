With the warm summer-like weather here for, well, at least it was here for Memorial Day Weekend and hopefully comes back before the snow starts up again, ice cream has been on the mind for Mainers. (Although, in our defense, someone was spotted eating an ice cream cone on a bench in Monument Square in Portland on yesterday's low-50s gloomy day, so we don't really need summer weather to enjoy a scoop or two.)

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO