‘It’s Not Just’ campaign launches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Smoking and Health Action Coalition has launched a new campaign called It’s Not Just, with a sharp focus on calling out menthol-flavored tobacco products which attract and addict teenagers and young adults. The statewide effort aims to educate people across New York about the tobacco industry’s marketing and promotion of menthol-flavored tobacco products.

“There’s a lot of tobacco retailers near schools, specifically and those tobacco retailers actually have more menthol product advertising and places where you know there’s a lot of products right next to candy and soda and things that youth actually frequently use and buy,” Smoking Health and Action Coalition of Livingston and Monroe County Director Lexi Popovici said.

The campaign speaks from the youth prospective, blending powerful imagery with direct quotes by tobacco executives to highlight the striking contrast between how the industry views youth and how youth sees themselves.

