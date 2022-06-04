ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

‘It’s Not Just’ campaign launches

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vXDu_0g0Q8Cux00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Smoking and Health Action Coalition has launched a new campaign called It’s Not Just, with a sharp focus on calling out menthol-flavored tobacco products which attract and addict teenagers and young adults. The statewide effort aims to educate people across New York about the tobacco industry’s marketing and promotion of menthol-flavored tobacco products.

“There’s a lot of tobacco retailers near schools, specifically and those tobacco retailers actually have more menthol product advertising and places where you know there’s a lot of products right next to candy and soda and things that youth actually frequently use and buy,” Smoking Health and Action Coalition of Livingston and Monroe County Director Lexi Popovici said.

The campaign speaks from the youth prospective, blending powerful imagery with direct quotes by tobacco executives to highlight the striking contrast between how the industry views youth and how youth sees themselves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Lawmakers highlight passage of gun control, reproductive rights measures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democratic lawmakers who make up the Greater Rochester Area State Delegation discussed the recent passage of gun safety bills in New York on Tuesday. The group also spoke about advances in reproductive legislation among continued efforts. The delegation applauded swift action in the legisalture surrouding the gun control package, just signed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update June 6

Protect Yourself and Your Family from COVID-19 https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19 Eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Booster. COVID-19 Clinical Advisory Task Force https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-clinical-advisory-task-force.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Monroe County, NY
Sports
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Test-out option suspended for unvaccinated NYS Employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)– As of Tuesday, the test-out option for unvaccinated state employees has been suspended. Given the wide availability of tests, employees are being encouraged to continue testing at home for COVID-19 or at testing locations. If employees do test positive, they are being told to follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance from […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

Police Advisory Boards Continue to Crumble in Western New York

It’s looking like the trend of dissolving police advisory boards is continuing in Western New York - most recently with our neighbors in Rochester. The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 put a national spotlight on the discourse between local police departments and the citizens they are sworn to protect and serve. As a response, cities around the country have been forming publicly-funded groups designed to keep local police departments accountable for their actions.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Advertising#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Foster care stabilization center opens in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — For children in the foster care system, life is notoriously tumultuous. Kids with behavior issues in particular struggle to stay in homes and find a community. To help children succeed outside the traditional foster care system, a new Foster Care Stabilization Center opened Tuesday under the guidance of Children’s Home of […]
PENFIELD, NY
iheart.com

LONSBERRY: Death In Kathy Hochul's New York

Zahira Smith was at a friend’s 16th birthday party Saturday night, at a rented house on Emerson Street. The girls were upstairs dancing, the boys were downstairs playing pool. And the murderer was across the street, in the vacant lot. This is Rochester, the fourth-biggest city in the state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

NY homeowner tax rebate checks arriving early

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York has started mailing out homeowner tax rebate checks several months earlier than originally planned. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to nearly three million eligible homeowners in 2022. New York is set to spend $2.2 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

New York state begins yearly campaign about invasive species

Monday kicked off New York's annual "Invasive Species Awareness Week." Invasive species can have a costly impact on agriculture, the environment, and our economy. This week, New Yorkers are being encouraged to participate in the fight against the negative effects of invasive species. All week, the state Department of Environmental...
AGRICULTURE
WHEC TV-10

Lawmakers push to pass burn pit bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - Federal lawmakers are calling on the Senate to pass a bill that would help our servicemen and women, specifically those who were exposed to burn pits, and other toxins going all the way back to the Vietnam War. This is an issue News10NBC has been tracking...
ALBANY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy