Highlights from the June 2 Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council meeting. Hot Topic: Much of the June 2 meeting was taken up by a debate over a liquor license for the Angelus Cafe, a new restaurant opening at Figueroa and Avenue 50. Many in the virtual meeting were supportive, but opponents expressed their concerns, noting a lack of parking and that there was an elementary school nearby.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO