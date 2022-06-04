ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009TXI_0g0Q7YYY00
1 of 10

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state.

Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions is not recommended. It’s better to wait. Turn around, don’t drown,” the city of Miami tweeted.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooder roadways.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm tested the system of drainage pumps the city has recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

“We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging,” Gelber said. “There were some problems getting through on some streets, one of the main arteries was unpassable, but by and large water is dissipating.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, if it reaches tropical storm status.

As of about 11 p.m. Saturday, the storm was centered about 145 miles (235 kilometers) east-northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. It was moving northeast near 20 mph (31 kph). Tropical storm warnings that had been in effect for Florida’s east coast and the northwestern Bahamas were discontinued. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were clocked near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts.

The storm was expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida’s eastern coast Saturday night and strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

In Cuba, the storm killed three people, damaged dozens of homes in Havana and cut off electricity in some areas, according to authorities. Heavy rainfall continued Saturday, but was diminishing as the weather system moved away from the island.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend. Canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicted rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was possible in South Florida, including the Florida Keys. The storm was not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge. But local flooding was likely.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

First tropical storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season forms

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Alex is here! Tropical Storm Alex finally formed early Sunday morning after traveling through the Gulf of Mexico and across Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This is the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season. Alex was able to become organized once it moved off the east coast of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WFLA

Tropical storm warnings dropped for Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought heavy rains to much of South Florida Saturday morning as it moved across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that at 2 p.m., the system Potential Tropical Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 mph. […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
cw34.com

Tornado touch-down, power flashes, debris in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The weather warnings came and were replaced by new ones on the Treasure Coast for more than an hour, early Monday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a strong thunderstorm capable of damaging winds and potentially a tornado entered northern St. Lucie County, and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical system to make landfall Saturday Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some rain to a portion of the Suncoast through Saturday morning. The 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center says that the disturbance was located 175 miles SW of Ft. Myers. On the forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Florida Keys#Atlantic Ocean#Vehicles
The Associated Press

Georgia investment adviser on the run ordered to pay $12M

ATLANTA (AP) — A financial adviser who’s been on the run for nearly two years has been ordered to pay $12 million to his victims in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. The default judgment was recently entered in a lawsuit brought by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission against Christopher Burns and his companies: Investus Advisers LLC, which did business as Dynamic Money; Investus Financial LLC and Peer Connect LLC. And Burns, if he is ever found, is also liable for a civil penalty of $652,629.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Man arrested in Minnesota in Alabama slaying

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota, police said Wednesday. Javontae Mitchell, 18, was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals, said Lt. Ray Blanks of the Selma Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to Alabama, Blanks said.
SELMA, AL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County home floods from rain from storm system

The Akyuz family woke up on Saturday to half a foot of water in their home. While Southwest Florida was mostly spared by Potential Tropical System One, they were not so lucky. Water crept up to the foot of their beds in their home located in Collier County, west of US-41, adjacent to Naples Manor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday were working to contain wildfires that started west of Talkeetna, including one that was near nine structures. The biggest of the three fires was named the Kichatna Fire and was about 0.06 square miles (0.01 square kilometers), said Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Sam Harrel.
momcollective.com

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

935K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy