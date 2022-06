The shortage of behavioral health professionals in Virginia is putting a strain on the health care system. Del. Sam Rasoul said the pandemic made the situation worse. “We have decades of underfunding in mental health across Virginia and here in the Roanoke Valley. And that was extremely exacerbated by what happened over the course of COVID, so now we have a lot of catching up to do,” Rasoul said.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO