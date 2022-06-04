ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley music in the parks series begins June 6

The 2022 season of Golden Valley’s music in the parks program begins Monday, June 6 with a 7 p.m. performance by the Golden Valley Orchestra at the Brookview Park Pavilion, 200 Brookview Parkway, Golden Valley.

This year’s program features 10 dates of music at Bookview Park. Showtimes are typically 7 p.m. Mondays unless otherwise noted.

The performances are:

• Golden Valley Orchestra at the Pavilion. Performing music of the stage and screen, with hits from opera and Broadway. June 6.

• Dred I Dread at the Gazebo. Sponsored by Golden Valley Pride. Performing reggae music for all ages. June 13

• Robbinsdale City Band at the Pavilion. Entertainment by one of the longest continuously active community bands in Minnesota. Thursday, June 16

• The Pan Handlers at the Gazebo. Performing instrumental covers of popular tunes on steel drums. June 20

• Percolators at the Gazebo. Performing 1960s rock in three-part harmony. June 27.

• The First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band at the Pavilion. A summertime favorite paired with the annual Ice Cream Social. July 11.

• Salsa del Soul at the Gazebo. High-energy dance music of the Spanish-speaking Caribbean. July 18

• Banjo Boy Variety Band at the Gazebo. Performing a variety of pop, swing, blues, country, and ragtime hits featuring vocal harmony and sing-a-long. July 25.

• Stomp N’ Dixie at the Gazebo. A razzmatazz style of bass walking, guitar chunking, and horns riffing. Aug. 1.

• Capri Big Band at the Pavilion. Performing big band swing with the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, and Ray Charles. Aug. 8.

Visitors are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the show.

