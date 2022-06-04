ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Democrats gather for state party convention

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iReh_0g0Q6CQ100

WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts Democrats are gathering in Worcester for their state party convention Saturday as they try to map out a way to regain the governor’s office while retaining control of virtually every other source of political power in the state.

Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz are both hoping to win the top office in November, but must first go head-to-head in the primary. To win a spot on the September ballot, each must get the backing of at least 15% of party delegates.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who has remained popular with voters throughout his two terms, has decided not to seek a third four-year term. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are the only statewide Republican officeholders in Massachusetts.

Healey and Chang-Diaz are both popular among the party faithful, although Healey has the benefit of having run statewide twice — winning both times. Healey also has a financial edge. As of the beginning of May, Healey had more than $4.9 million in cash in her campaign account, compared to just $353,000 for Chang-Diaz.

Either candidate would make history if they win in November. Despite its liberal reputation, Massachusetts has never elected a woman as governor. Healey would also become the state’s first openly gay candidate elected governor and the nation’s first openly lesbian chief executive of a state, while Chang-Diaz would be the first Latina and Asian American to hold the office.

Whoever wins in September will face off against the victor of the Republican primary. That race pits former GOP state representative Geoff Diehl, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump, against Wrentham business owner Chris Doughty.

There are a number of other statewide races with multiple Democratic candidates hoping to get their names on the Sept. 6 primary ballot.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin — seeking an eighth four-year term — is being challenged by Tanisha Sullivan, a lawyer and president of the Boston branch of the NAACP.

There are three Democratic candidates hoping to replace Healey as attorney general: Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor; workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan; and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, who recently ran unsuccessfully for mayor.

Two Democrats — transportation advocate Chris Dempsey and Methuen state Sen. Diana DiZoglio — are vying for the chance to succeed state Auditor Suzanne Bump who opted not to seek reelection.

At least five Democrats are running for lieutenant governor, including Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Rep. Tami Gouveia of Acton, state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow, state Sen. Adam Hinds of Pittsfield and Boston businessman Bret Bero.

Whoever wins will join with the winner of the Democratic primary for governor to run as a team in November.

Democratic state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has no Democratic challengers as she seeks a third four-year term.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wgbh.org

These are the top races to watch in Massachusetts as September primaries approach

The Massachusetts democratic primary is approaching in September, and results from the recent MassDems Convention show that the races are heating up. Politics experts on Greater Boston told Crystal Haynes that while Attorney General Maura Healey got 71% of delegate votes at the convention and secured her frontrunner status as candidate for governor, Sonia Chang-Díaz put up a formidable 29% of votes, which likely represents support from younger and more diverse voters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Gets Richer But Still No Relief for Taxpayers

Massachusetts gas prices topped $4.96 per gallon on Monday, another all-time high, but Massachusetts legislative leaders still won't back a temporary rollback of the state's 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax. The State House News Service reported Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano have again ruled out freezing the gas...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Mass Dems embrace Healey, winnow their choices in Worcester

Massachusetts Democrats chose their standard-bearer for the 2022 election cycle at the party’s convention in Worcester Saturday, endorsing current attorney general Maura Healey for governor while also keeping state senator Sonia Chang-Díaz’s gubernatorial hopes alive. Healey, who’s been considered the favorite to win the nomination for months,...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wrentham, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Methuen, MA
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Acton, MA
WBUR

Mass. Democrats back Sullivan over Galvin in secretary of state's race

Quentin Palfrey was endorsed for attorney general, Tanisha Sullivan was endorsed for secretary of state and Chris Dempsey was endorsed for state auditor, but every Democrat running for those offices this year secured enough support Saturday from delegates at the state Democratic Party convention to lock up a spot on the Sept. 6 primary ballot.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller: Where is the Massachusetts Democratic party headed?

BOSTON - Where is the Massachusetts Democratic party headed? That's what WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller wanted to learn from party chairman Gus Bickford as Democrats nominated their candidates for statewide office this weekend.Bickford and Keller discussed the 15% convention delegate threshold needed to get on the primary ballot, and the charge that the party is anti-business based on opposition to a ballot initiative that would give gig workers like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers the classification of an independent contractor."It's a pro-worker stance," Bickford said. "We want them to have independence of being able to drive when they want,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

9,047 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported just over 9,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 47 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. In the last week, 9,047 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 152 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. This is a 33% decrease from the last report -- in the previous period, there were 13,601 new breakthrough cases reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Driscoll
Person
Quentin Palfrey
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
Boston 25 News WFXT

Overdose Death Rate Up Almost 10 Percent in 2021

BOSTON — Massachusetts tracked a “problematic” rise in its opioid overdose death rate from 2020 to 2021, the state’s public health commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Margret Cooke presented the latest overdose data at a Public Health Council meeting, telling members that the death rate per 100,000 residents rose to 32.6 last year.
BOSTON, MA
Westerly Sun

Election 2022 Massachusetts Democrats

Massachusetts Democrats gather for state party convention. Massachusetts Democrats gathered in Worcester for their state party convention Saturday as they seek to regain the governor’s office and retain control of virtually every other source of political power in the state. Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz are both hoping to win the top office in November, but they must first go head-to-head in the fall primary. Healey won the party’s endorsement with 71% of the delegate votes Saturday, while Chang-Díaz won 29%, enough to get her name on the September primary ballot. Whoever wins the primary will face off against the victor of the Republican run-off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic State#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Lesbian#Latina#Asian American
Boston 25 News WFXT

Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million

BOSTON — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people, officials said. Shields Health Care Group Inc., which provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services at dozens of locations, said in a notice on its website Tuesday that data including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical or treatment details is among the information that may have been compromised.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Bristol County Mom Loses Rights to Child in Court Decision

The state's Supreme Judicial Court has upheld a Bristol County Juvenile Court decision removing the parental rights of a county mother whose son was born addicted to opioids. Massachusetts' highest court published a decision on Tuesday affirming the termination of the mother's parental rights and granting permanent guardianship to the child's paternal grandmother.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 5,060 new COVID cases over 3 days, 6 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,060 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 6.55%There were six additional deaths reported.Currently, there are 660 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 67 patients currently in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,730,279. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,480.There were 87,139 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy