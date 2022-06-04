ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

June 4 update: Midcoast adds 27 new cases, one new death

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

wiscassetnewspaper.com

The Virginia is born

On Saturday, a sailboat was launched from the shore just a few blocks north of Bath Iron Works, where the Navy’s destroyers are born. As thousands held their breath and a quartet of buzzing drones watched from above, a pair of giant yellow cranes carefully lifted the 50-foot-long wooden sailing craft off a cradle and set her into the chilly waters of the mighty Kennebec.
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Calvin Carr

Calvin Carr of Boothbay, Maine successfully completed the earthly portion of his journey on June 5, 2022. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 25, 1937 to F. Benjamin Carr, MD and Dorothea (Cashman) Carr of Worcester, Massachusetts. He spent the World War II years in San Francisco, California while his father, who was a Captain in the U.S. Naval Medical Corps, served as Chief of Medicine at Base Hospital 18 on Guam. Following the war, the family returned to Worcester. Calvin attended the Bancroft School, Worcester Academy, Cornell University, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University. He earned a doctor of jurisprudence, as well as a Master of Law in taxation from Boston University School of Law. He worked for many years in the Law Department of John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, retiring as Tax Counsel to the John Hancock and to its various subsidiaries in March of 1996.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

The new in news

Ever wonder why, in our print edition, you are sometimes reading about what Wiscasset selectmen or maybe the school committee were set to take up Tuesday, two days before the date on the newspaper? Why isn’t that story instead about what they did do, since, when the paper hits newstands or your mailbox, the meeting has already happened?
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

LCRC meeting June 22

Please join us on Wednesday, June 22, as we welcome Shawn McBreairty, director of Special Projects, Maine First Project, as our speaker at the American Legion Hall in Boothbay at 7 p.m. Shawn will share with us the truths and facts he has uncovered in our Maine K-12 public schools, after personally experiencing the teaching of critical race theory in SAD#51 two years ago. Shawn felt called to serve in the capacity of a truth teller to expose Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in our public schools. His research and fact-finding mission continues to expand and he will present his findings in his presentation entitled, “The Hyper-Sexualization of Our Children with Our Tax Dollars.”
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lakeview memories

It’s weird sometimes what bubbles up in the wake of tragedy. The “Beach Cove” fire, as awful as it was, caused me to recall my times at “The Lakeview Motel” where I spent a couple years, off and on, as a handy person who would do, or try, almost anything. I mowed, I raked, I washed, I carpentered, painted, washed dishes, tended bar and unloaded luggage from early tour busloads of folks from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. My time at the motel would have been late ’70s, early ’80s.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Nancy J. Mazzone

Nancy Joyce Nivison Mazzone passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2022. She was born March 26, 1950 in Norfolk Virginia, second of five children of Betty Joyce Leeper Nivison and Admiral William Nivison. As part of a military family, Nancy lived in multiple places growing up including Norfolk Virginia, Guam, San Diego, Monterey California, White Sands New Mexico, Newport Rhode Island, and Greece. While her father was stationed in Greece the family traveled through Europe driving a yellow 1970 Plymouth Fury III called the “yellow banana.” Throughout her entire life she spent her summers at the Nivison family home on Squirrel Island, Maine.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine tax returns and $850 checks

In order to get the $850.00 stimulus check, it is necessary to file a Maine income tax return even if they normally do not file returns. Maine returns can be filed as late as October 15 this year. I find this an odd way to do this but it is how they set it up.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Report broaches idea of Wiscasset sewer plant move versus upgrade

A hired firm’s document Wiscasset released in advance of the June 7 selectmen’s meeting raises the idea of moving the wastewater treatment plant, maybe to Federal Street or Mason Station. The point would be to address sea level rise and to replace rather than upgrade the Water Street plant, according to an executive summary of a report Town Manager Dennis Simmons said Wiscasset’s 2020 town meeting appropriated $55,000 toward, on keeping the system viable. He said William Olver from Olver Associates did the evaluation and report.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

River Room features pair of realist artists

River Arts will showcase the paintings of Polly McGrory and Wolfgang Busse from June 9 through 29 in the River Room. This show features the landscapes, seascapes and portraits created by this couple from Waldoboro. Polly McGrory studied at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, before embarking on many avenues...
WALDOBORO, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Carol J. Orne

Carol Jane Orne, of East Falmouth, Massachusetts and formerly of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, died June 2, 2022 at Royal Megansett Nursing Home in North Falmouth, Massachusetts. She was 80 years old. She was born in 1941 at St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor. She graduated from Boothbay Region High School...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

LCHA receives grant for summer exhibit on women writers of Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Historical Association has received a $3,700 grant from the Raymond McKinley Rideout Jr. Marguerite Waterman Rideout Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to build community by raising awareness of Lincoln County's literary heritage through programs and exhibitions about the history of Women Writers of Lincoln County. "This...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Jane G. Spear

Jane G. (Regan) Spear, 99, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away on May 31, 2022. On June 12, 1922, she was born to James and Anna Regan in Boston, Massachusetts. Jane grew up in Dorchester, Massachusetts, one of eight siblings and was an alumna of Northeastern University. She was a health care administrator, operating Auburn House nursing home in Jamacia Plain and was an ombudsman for seniors in the Boothbay region for many years.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Service for Jean Philbrook

Jean Elizabeth Philbrook, 98, died Dec.. 12, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. A service to celebrate Jean’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church with a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at...
ROCKPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

WMHS moves graduation to Friday

Wiscasset Middle High School is going with the rain date of Friday, June 10 for graduation, Administrative Assistant Cindy Collamore confirmed shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Graduation is at 6 p.m. at Wiscasset Speedway, Collamore said.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Selectmen re-appoint Murray chairman

Edgecomb selectmen re-appointed Dawn Murray board chairman May 31. Murray was elected three years ago in a special election to fill Jack Sarmanian’s unexpired term. In her second year, Selectmen Mike Smith and Ted Hugger appointed her chairman. “She’s done a fine job, and we decided Dawn is really the best person to fill the role,” Hugger said.
EDGECOMB, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Candidates night

The Candidates Night that Pam Logan announced last month on behalf of a group of voters, to hear from Wiscasset selectmen candidates, is this Wednesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Senior Citizens Room at Wiscasset Community Center. A reminder announcement Monday said to please plan to attend.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Our young readers

The Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper would like to begin a series of stories on elementary school-age students who read our newspaper on a regular basis. We would like to include a photo of your son or daughter (or niece or nephew) reading a current issue, with some background on what they like to read in the weekly. Submissions may be sent to news@boothbayregister.com or news@wiscassetnewspaper.com.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 219 calls for service for the period of May 31 to June 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,486 calls for service. David Dellinger, 37, of Winslow was issued a summons June 3 for Taking Shellfish without a License, on Storer Road, Bremen, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

WMHS graduation activities start with Funtown trip

Members of Wiscasset Middle High School’s class of 2022 were treated to breakfast and an all-expense paid trip to Funtown Splashtown USA, Saturday –a gift from the alumni association. For the second year in a row, lingering concerns about the COVID pandemic caused the association to cancel its annual dinner banquet honoring the graduating class.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boursaw leaving as Edgecomb Eddy principal

The search is on for a new Edgecomb Eddy principal. Dr. Christina Boursaw officially tendered her resignation at the June 5 committee meeting. Boursaw served one year in the job. Boursaw arrived in Edgecomb with two decades’ experience in education. Boursaw told the school committee she accepted another job....
EDGECOMB, ME

