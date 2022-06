BATON ROUGE- Traffic in the Baton Rouge area can be brutal. And it looks like it will only get worse before it gets better. An emergency repair Tuesday morning on LA-1 on the west side left thousands in a gridlock during the morning commute. Many took to Facebook to share their frustrations. One driver called what happened today a 'come to Jesus' moment.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO