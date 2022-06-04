ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

DOTD seeks input on electric vehicle program

By Press Release
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is seeking public and tribal input regarding the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan. Over the next 5 years, DOTD is expecting to receive up to $73.1 million for electric vehicle infrastructure through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...

AGENDA: Amite Town Council meeting (June 7, 2022)

The Mayor and City Council of the Town of Amite City will hold their regular scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the regular meeting place, 212 East Oak St., Amite, LA at 6:00 p.m. Call to Order – Mayor Walter Daniels III. Roll Call – City...
AMITE CITY, LA
Ayana Buchanan

Ayana Buchanan reports great progress at the Amite Chamber. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
Toddler dies in Washington Parish crash on Sunday

FRANKLINTON---On Sunday morning, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of one-year-old Caisen Williams of Mount Hermon. The initial investigation revealed the crash...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Brandy Bellazer

Brandy Bellazer, a native of Amite and a resident of Houston TX, entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2022, at the age of 33 in Houston, Texas. the family is asking for your prayers during their time of bereavement. Visitation. Saturday, June 11, 2022. 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
HOUSTON, TX
George Michael Husser

A resident of Husser, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, LA. He was born November 24, 1942 in Independence, LA and was 79 years of age. He retired out of the Local #198 Pipefitters Union and also retired from Johnson Controls where he was well know by many customers for his excellent service. He was currently employed by Stirling Properties. He is survived by his 3 children, Gary Lynn Husser and wife, Michele, Karen Husser Dickens and husband, Joey, and Michael Husser and wife, Christina; wife of 13 years, Loretta Carmona Husser; step-son, Lee Carmona; step-daughter, Victoria Carmona Phebus and husband, William; 16 grandchildren, Erica Husser Casey and husband, David, Matthew L. Husser, Casey Ridgedel and husband, Jacob, Courtney Bolton Vilardo and husband, Tyler, Kristy Bolton, Paul Dickens, Rachael Visoso, Daniel Dickens and wife, Victoria, Jacob Dickens and wife, Alexis, Nathaniel Dickens, Gracie Husser, Lukas Husser, Jocelynn Carmona, Jackson Carmona, Will Phebus, and Collin Floyd; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Virginia Bahm, Mary Roberts, Joyce Seal and husband, Freddie, and Theodore Husser, Jr., numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore B. Husser, Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser; 3 sisters, Loraine Allen, Lenore Airhart and Lydia Dubrock. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 12:00PM until religious services at 2:00PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Jeremy Ingram. Interment New Sharon Cemetery, Husser, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
HUSSER, LA

