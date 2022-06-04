DOTD seeks input on electric vehicle program

A resident of Husser, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, LA. He was born November 24, 1942 in Independence, LA and was 79 years of age. He retired out of the Local #198 Pipefitters Union and also retired from Johnson Controls where he was well know by many customers for his excellent service. He was currently employed by Stirling Properties. He is survived by his 3 children, Gary Lynn Husser and wife, Michele, Karen Husser Dickens and husband, Joey, and Michael Husser and wife, Christina; wife of 13 years, Loretta Carmona Husser; step-son, Lee Carmona; step-daughter, Victoria Carmona Phebus and husband, William; 16 grandchildren, Erica Husser Casey and husband, David, Matthew L. Husser, Casey Ridgedel and husband, Jacob, Courtney Bolton Vilardo and husband, Tyler, Kristy Bolton, Paul Dickens, Rachael Visoso, Daniel Dickens and wife, Victoria, Jacob Dickens and wife, Alexis, Nathaniel Dickens, Gracie Husser, Lukas Husser, Jocelynn Carmona, Jackson Carmona, Will Phebus, and Collin Floyd; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Virginia Bahm, Mary Roberts, Joyce Seal and husband, Freddie, and Theodore Husser, Jr., numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore B. Husser, Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser; 3 sisters, Loraine Allen, Lenore Airhart and Lydia Dubrock. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 12:00PM until religious services at 2:00PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Jeremy Ingram. Interment New Sharon Cemetery, Husser, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

