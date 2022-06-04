ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition returns to Boston

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
BOSTON — Thousands of spectators are expected to arrive at Boston’s Seaport Saturday for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. This will be the first time since 2013, the competition returns to the city.

The elite divers, 12 men, and 12 women will compete on Saturday at the Institute of Contemporary Art.

Divers jump off 70 and 90-foot platforms, built on the side of the ICA Museum in the Seaport, down into the Boston Harbor. Divers can reach speeds in excess of 53 mph as they twist and somersault into the harbor below.

Tickets are required to attend Saturday’s competition, which starts at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

