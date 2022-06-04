ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders Made a big mistake firing Barry Trotz

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

The 2021-22 NHL season was one to forget for the New York Islanders. Besides opening a beautiful new arena, the Islanders faced many hurdles. These hurdles were far too strong to overcome and reach the playoffs. Is the reasoning for the failed season an excuse or valid cause for...

eyesonisles.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper drops Brayden Point truth bomb for Game 4 vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed a stellar comeback against the New York Rangers in Game 3, effectively keeping their season alive. With the Eastern Conference Finals series back in Tampa with the Lightning facing a 2-1 deficit, head coach Jon Cooper dropped a critical update on star forward Brayden Point, who has been sidelined since Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. Via Elliotte Friedman, Cooper announced that Point would once again be unavailable ahead of Game 4 against the Rangers.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rangers Ryan Strome injured in Game 3 versus Lightning

New York Rangers center Ryan Strome was injured during the second period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final after Ondrej Palat delivered a crosscheck to his back. Strome immediately winced in pain and appeared to have some difficulty skating back to the bench. He eventually returned for a shift and appeared okay, but once he got back he looked directly at the medical staff and shook his head in motion indicating it was no good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers vs. Lightning prediction, odds: 2022 Stanley Cup playoff picks, Game 4 best bets from top NHL expert

The New York Rangers look to rebound from a disappointing 2022 Stanley Cup playoff loss last weekend as they square off against the Lightning in Tampa Bay for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. New York had a 2-1 lead in the second period of Game 3 before the defending Stanley Cup champs rallied behind a 52-shot effort for a two-goal third period and won 3-2 on a late goal from Ondrej Palat. Will the Lightning tie the series up on Tuesday night or will the Rangers push the Bolts closer to elimination?
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Oilers GM Ken Holland: 'I can't keep this team together'

After a team exits the playoffs, regardless of the sport or the league, it isn't uncommon for the general manager to hint at changes coming to the team in the offseason. Still, it was a bit shocking to hear Edmonton Oilers GM and president of player operations Ken Holland insinuate that the team will get a makeover after being swept out of the Western Conference Final by the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Adams
Person
Lane Lambert
Person
Barry Trotz
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Bolts rally by Rangers, Gallant upset with Shesterkin bumps

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final saw the Tampa Bay Lightning show their championship pedigree to claw back into their series against the New York Rangers. Ondrej Palat capped off a three goal rally with just 41.6 seconds left in the game to give the Bolts a 3-2 win over the Blueshirts in Game 3 at Amalie Arena on Sunday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Islanders’ Options to Upgrade Defense

Barring any moves, the New York Islanders will start the offseason with a shade over $12 million in cap space, enough to make something happen, but general manager Lou Lamoriello will need to shed some money to make an impact this summer. The Islanders’ back end was buoyed by the excellent play of star goaltender Ilya Sorokin, but if the team plans on getting back into the playoffs, they’ll need to add a defenseman or two, which will put Lamoriello on the hot seat going into 2022-23. Following a breakout year, Noah Dobson needs a partner on the second pair, and so does veteran Scott Mayfield. They both need a left-shot defender and it’s anyone’s guess where he will find these upgrades.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Red Wings celebrate 25th anniversary of the 1997 Stanley Cup

Kris Draper, Nicklas Lidstrom, Larry Murphy and Mike Vernon talk through their memories from the 1997 Stanley Cup winning team. Twenty-five years ago today - June 7, 1997 - the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year title drought by completing a four-game sweep over the Philadelphia Flyers to earn the 1997 Stanley Cup championship.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Lightning dominate Rangers to even series

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is all square at two games each after the Tampa Bay Lightning put on a clinic to beat the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, the final score of 4-1 was flattering for the visitors with Tampa controlling the play from the onset. The series will now shift back to New York where the Rangers are 8-1 in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Weekes, Matteau, Richter surprise Rangers fans at Game 4 watch party

Former New York players show up to Bryant Park to hype crowd up. New York Rangers alumnus Kevin Weekes knows hockey connects fans to their cities, especially in New York. Former Rangers players Weekes, Stephane Matteau, Mike Richter and Jeff Beukeboom surprised fans at the Eastern Conference Final Game 4 watch party at Bryant Park in Manhattan on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Exit Interviews: Don Waddell & Rod Brind'Amour

RALEIGH, NC. - "It's disappointing to not continue to play, but the season certainly wasn't a disappointment." Perhaps no statement rings more true than Rod Brind'Amour's opening remarks from his end of season media availability. For over the span of nearly 20 minutes, both the head coach, as well as...
RALEIGH, NC
ESPN

2022 Stanley Cup playoffs: How the Rangers-Lightning series got to 2-2, and what comes next

The Tampa Bay Lightning won Games 3 and 4 at home to knot up their Eastern Conference finals series against the New York Rangers at 2-2. They looked very much like a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion in doing so: controlling play, coming through in the clutch and getting superstar performances from winger Nikita Kucherov, center Steven Stamkos and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Should Pursue Bruce Cassidy for Head Coach Vacancy

It has been over month since the Detroit Red Wings announced that they were moving on from head coach Jeff Blashill on the first day of their offseason. Since that day, speculation has run rampant about who the Red Wings could and should target as their next head coach. Everyone from household names like John Tortorella to relative unknowns such as Ryan Warsofsky have been mentioned, and when the New York Islanders announced they were moving on from renowned coach Barry Trotz, it seemed like this year’s crop of free agent coaches was the deepest group we’ve seen in quite some time.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

258K+
Followers
486K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy