Islanders Made a big mistake firing Barry Trotz

Barring any moves, the New York Islanders will start the offseason with a shade over $12 million in cap space, enough to make something happen, but general manager Lou Lamoriello will need to shed some money to make an impact this summer. The Islanders’ back end was buoyed by the excellent play of star goaltender Ilya Sorokin, but if the team plans on getting back into the playoffs, they’ll need to add a defenseman or two, which will put Lamoriello on the hot seat going into 2022-23. Following a breakout year, Noah Dobson needs a partner on the second pair, and so does veteran Scott Mayfield. They both need a left-shot defender and it’s anyone’s guess where he will find these upgrades.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO