Giants news, 6/4: Giants and Jets could hold a joint practice

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO