Giants news, 6/4: Giants and Jets could hold a joint practice

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants and Jets could potentially hold a joint training camp practice before their preseason game. You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page. You can find...

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
49ers make significant Jimmy Garoppolo decision

The San Francisco 49ers have made a significant decision regarding where things stand with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been excused from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports. The quarterback is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury. Garoppolo would not have been able to do much...
John Lynch Turned Down Huge Offer: NFL World Reacts

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a chance to leave the organization for more money this offseason. According to reports, Lynch was offered $15 million to leave the 49ers for a broadcasting role with Amazon. However, he turned it down. Now, we know why. Lynch revealed that he...
Deebo Samuel makes decision on 49ers minicamp

After a tumultuous offseason that included a trade demand, Deebo Samuel has made a significant decision on where things stand with the San Francisco 49ers. As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Samuel will attend the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp despite his trade demand. Samuel would have faced discipline had he not attended, and it would have been a significant statement regarding how serious Samuel is about forcing a move.
