Gov. Greg Abbott remains on the defensive after a local investigative report accused him of cronyism last month. Local TV station KXAN launched a series of investigative reports about the Texas Medical Board (TMB) and its failures to protect patients from doctors with disciplinary records. The investigation found that seven of the non-medical board members appointed by the governor were political donors to his 2014 and 2018 campaigns, donating at least $393,103 in total.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO