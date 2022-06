Click here to read the full article. Disney’s strategic decision to forgo the theatrical release of its next big animated feature “Strange World” in France due to windowing regulations threatens to upend the country’s film industry. That’s because the French box office is increasingly dominated by movies from U.S. studios. With ticket sales in the country already sliding, the prospect of losing the kind of family-friendly release that Disney specializes in producing is a terrifying prospect for the hard-hit industry. And French exhibitors aren’t the only ones who stand to lose if “Strange World” starts a trend of Hollywood projects skirting...

MOVIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO