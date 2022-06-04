ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentecost worship, prayer coming to Orion Amphitheater

By Bobby Stilwell
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A unique worship event will be coming to Huntsville’s newest music venue Sunday night.

North Alabama Pastors United for Change (NAPUC), a non-partisan group of leaders united by faith across racial and denominational lines, will be hosting an evening of worship, prayer, and spoken word to mark Pentecost Sunday. In Christian tradition, Pentecost is the day when the Holy Spirit descended upon the 12 Disciples and the first sermons were preached across the land.

Project Wear Orange honors the lives lost to senseless gun violence

The group’s mission is to stand in unity and raise their spiritual voices against systems of oppression, with the goal of healing racial divisions in Huntsville.

It’s been a hard two years with a global pandemic, political divison, and racial unrest. During this time of uncertainity, confusion, and fear, this event offers us the opportunity to come together and experience hope and healing.

John Tanner, Cove Church Lead Pastor and NAPUC collaborator

The night will start at 6 p.m. on June 5. Worship with The United Worship Collective will be integrated with moments of prayer and spoken word by Lo The Poet . In addition to Tanner, speakers will include Bishop Daniel J. Richardson of Eagles Nest Ministries, First Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Emeritus Dr. Julius Scruggs, Dr. Rica McRoy, St. Mark Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jeremiah Isiah Chester.

The event is free to the community. Tickets must be reserved on the Orion Amphitheater website . There is a limit of 10 tickets per order.

