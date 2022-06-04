Friday Night Titans Episode #14 Recap

The June 3rd edition of FNT saw two new teams Pure Energy (Rick Hong & Beth May) and Next Chapter (Moose Haas & Rachel Silvestrini) battle it out as the undercard match to the main event of two other up and coming teams The Movement (JTE & Paul Preston) take on...
Despite having an injured pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. Brandi, Cody’s wife, spoke about her husband’s performance despite his injuries. “I’ve never met anyone more committed to the fans or the...
WWE confirmed that Cody Rhodes is scheduled to have surgery this week. It was initially reported that Rhodes would have surgery on Thursday to repair a complete tear of the right pectoral tendon, but WWE revealed on RAW that Rhodes would have surgery on Wednesday. Rhodes came to the ring...
On Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of speculation about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The rumors apparently boosted secondary market ticket sales for the event. Wyatt was booked for an autograph signing for Legends of the Ring on Sunday afternoon, and he’s...
Dana Brooke is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again. Brooke faced Becky Lynch in a singles match on Monday night’s RAW. However, Akira Tozawa, who was being pursued by R-Truth, Tamina Snuka, and Reggie, interrupted with his WWE 24/7 Title. After he backed into the ring, Brooke rolled Tozawa up for the championship win.
Following his No Holds Barred loss to Madcap Moss at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night, WWE has given a storyline injury update on Happy Baron Corbin. Moss defeated Corbin in a tough No Holds Barred battle that lasted around 12 minutes in Hell in a Cell. Moss used a fall-away slam to launch Corbin onto steel ring steps lying against the turnbuckles in the finish. He then delivered his Punch Line finisher, wrapping a chair around Corbin’s neck and smashing the chair on the stairs, much like Corbin did him on SmackDown a few weeks ago. After Corbin shouted out and gasped for air, Moss covered for the pin while clutching the chair.
On a recent PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the MJF promo on AEW Dynamite and how it’s being received backstage. Keller claims that much of what was stated on Dynamite was said privately to his friends in the last few months, and that some of them are now wondering if they were duped all along.
As PWMania.com previously reported, on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo highlighting his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”
Cody Rhodes is indeed injured, but he hopes to get through tonight’s Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. Dave Meltzer revealed Rhodes’ injury news during his Sunday Night Main Event podcast. WWE did an angle where Rollins attacked Rhodes Saturday night at the Saturday Night Main...
Within the past week, the pro wrestling landscape continues to change with news about the status of the AEW world championship, returns to television, and departures from a promotion. As always, you have to wonder how some of these headlines could impact the business in what should be a busy few months for WWE, AEW, and New Japan.
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was reportedly against an idea officials had for The Judgment Day. As previously stated, Finn Balor joined the group on Monday night’s RAW, just one day after The Judgment Day defeated Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell In a Cell. Balor joined the faction, but then teamed up with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to attack Edge and kick him out of the faction.
Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Sunday night’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event despite having a complete tear of his right pectoral tendon. On Friday, Rhodes suffered a pec rupture while weight training, forcing him to withdraw from his Street Fight with Rollins at Saturday’s WWE live event in Champaign, IL. Despite the fact that Rhodes made an appearance and did an angle with Rollins, word got around backstage that he was injured. Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that Rhodes would still work the Hell In a Cell match. Rhodes’ injury was confirmed, as WWE revealed on the Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show. During last Monday’s RAW brawl with Rollins, WWE claimed Rhodes suffered a partial rupture, but the tendon tore entirely off the bone while Rhodes was weight training on Friday. At the time, WWE also noted that Rhodes insisted he was still going to compete.
Omos and MVP began a new rivalry with The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode – on Monday’s WWE RAW, and there’s a reason for the new feud. Omos defeated Cedric Alexander on RAW in revenge for Alexander’s interference in the battle at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday, which saw Bobby Lashley defeat Omos and MVP in a handicap match. Following the victory on RAW, Kevin Patrick interviewed a returning Roode and Ziggler on the platform near the stage, as Omos and MVP exited. The Dirty Dawgs announced their return to RAW, but MVP soon cut them off by grabbing the mic and yelling at the two returning Superstars. Ziggler then superkicked MVP off the platform and into the arms of Omos down below. The segment concluded with Omos and MVP chasing The Dirty Dawgs backstage.
The first title match for WWE Money In The Bank has been officially revealed. Rhea Ripley defeated Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s RAW. WWE then announced Ripley vs....
The Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri will host tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dynamite will begin with a Battle Royale, with the winner facing Jon Moxley in the main event tonight. The winner of that match will challenge for the Interim AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26 against the winner of the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto match at NJPW Dominion on June 12.
As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match despite having a torn pectoral muscle, as seen at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. WrestleVotes revealed how people backstage reacted to Rhodes’ performance. Cody Rhodes’ performance last night has been...
Just hours before the HIAC pay-per-view, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes, who returned to the company just two months ago at Wrestlemania after six years away from the organization, suffered a torn pec muscle, but would still compete in the main event of the show. When Cody removed his ring...
Bryan Danielson is expected to be out of the ring for a few weeks. As PWMania.com previously reported, Danielson was unable to attend a meet and greet in New Bedford, Massachusetts on Sunday. Danielson was injured and unable to fly, therefore he would not be attending, according to a worker at the signing. The venue confirmed that they were told Danielson is injured and unable to fly, but the original report did not include confirmation from anyone at AEW.
Monday night’s WWE RAW teased the possibility of new challenges for The Bloodline. Riddle challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while The Street Profits defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos via count out in a Championship Contenders match. After RAW, Sarah Schreiber spoke with Riddle, Montez...
AJ Gray (c) defeated Cole Radrick, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Wayne, and AKIRA. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated IronBeast (Shane Mercer & KTB) Sawyer Wreck defeated Joey Janela. Matt Cardona announces that he could miss up to five months with...
