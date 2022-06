One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 309 and 895 in the village of Snyders. The accident involved a Honda of which a male occupant was injured and a Jeep which came to rest on its side. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Penn Mahoning ambulance before being transported to a nearby trauma center. The West Penn fire company responded assisting at the scene maintaining traffic control. West Penn township police are investigating the incident.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO