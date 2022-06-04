Stearns County alters their NO WAKE restrictions

(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says water levels throughout Stearns County have continued to drop. However, there are still some area lakes that are experiencing high water conditions. Therefore, the current Emergency...
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is hosting a virtual hearing today for Kandiyohi County residents and tree care professionals regarding emerald ash borer. Entymologist Angie Ambourn says they confirmed EAB in Kandiyohi County for the first time last month... Your browser does not support the audio...
The former Redwood Falls hospital, currently being remodeled by developers, has been officially rezoned for family residential use. Redwood Property Holdings LLC is currently renovating the old hospital for use as a three-story, multi-family residential building consisting of 57 units. In May, the City of Redwood Falls received a request...
(KNSI) – Stearns County is hiring law enforcement officers. Interested applicants have an opportunity to lock up an immediate interview at an event Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center in St. Cloud. Additionally, tours will be given during the hiring session of department headquarters and the jail. The Stearns...
(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Fair is officially off. An official with Ramsey County said they received a statement from Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter on Tuesday announcing the cancellation. "The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial...
County maintenance crews will perform crack sealing operations on County State Aid Highway. (CSAH) 13 in Nisswa and Lake Edward Township, and various bridges throughout the week. County maintenance crews will continue tree and road right-of-way clean-up throughout the. week from the Memorial Day storms. Maintenance crews may be working...
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a bear in a tree in Zimmerman Tuesday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a 2022 Kubota zero turn lawnmower was purchased with a stolen credit card. The business wasn't aware that the credit card was stolen until after the mower was purchased. The suspect who took the mower is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a face mask with a black baseball cap and a bright green shirt. The suspect has a strong southern accent and was driving a half ton Ford truck and pulling a gray enclosed trailer.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were treated at an area hospital after their squad car was involved in a crash early Tuesday evening in Minneapolis.
It happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Lowry and 3rd avenues, near the western end of the Lowry Avenue Bridge.
The sheriff’s office says “squad lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.” The squad was the only vehicle involved. The deputies’ conditions haven’t been released.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash between a motorcyclist and a car in Coon Rapids Tuesday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane.
A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The crash is being investigated.
A University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River, authorities confirmed Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body recovered from the river on Monday was that of 21-year-old Abdurahman Abdisatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi.
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure.
“It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said.
Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following.
DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers.
“The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”
DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard.
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment.
The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m.
About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department and Public Health Department say the county is seeing a steep increase in the use of illegal substances. They issued a news release Tuesday saying since the beginning of 2022, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office has reported 3 possible drug related overdoses and 2 deaths. According to the CEE-VI Drug Task Force, 1,792 fake Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl were seized from January 2022 until now - most being from and around the Willmar area.
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Brainerd man crashed his motorcycle in Polk County around Saturday evening. Michael Halverson, 60, was traveling southbound on Polk County Road 4 when he entered the ditch and rolled. Halverson, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to the Bagley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
