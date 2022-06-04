Willmar High School commencement is Sunday at Willmar Civic Center

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar School District has approved a new contract with it's teachers. The agreement covers the school year that just ended and next school year. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the contract gives the district's teachers a 3 percent raise this past year and 3 percent in the next, and increases the district's contribution to the teacher's health insurance. Holm says it's generous, and designed to make the Willmar School District an attractive place to work...
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar School District's Summer Meal Program begins today. Assistant Food Service Director Danaca Jensen says breakfast and lunch will be free of charge for those 18 and under and will be served at Lakeland Elementary.... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Jensen says there will...
(Willmar MN-) The 2021-22 school year came to a somewhat sour end on Friday when a student was caught bringing a gun into Willmar High School. In a letter sent to senior high students and families, Principal Paul Schmitz said at 2:20 p.m. Friday they received info that a student had brought a gun to school. The high school police liason officer investigated and found a student with an air-soft gun which shoots plastic pellets. Schmitz said the situation was resolved after students were dismissed for the day, which was also the last day of school. He says the gun was never fired, and no one at the school was ever threatened. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the 15-year-old Willmar boy was not arrested and was released to the custody of his parents. Likely charges include a gross misdemeanor charge of Firearm in a Public Place, and misdemeanor charges of Dangerous Weapon in a School Zone and Disorderly Conduct.
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
PRINCETON, Minn. (WCCO) — An 8-year-old boy says he’s scared to return to school this fall after his gym teacher threw a hockey stick at him, knocking his front tooth loose.
The moment was captured on surveillance camera back in March, but Easton Johnson’s mom is finally breaking her silence over it, feeling like the district didn’t do enough.
“They would just say that it was a bad reaction the teacher had, and I just have a hard time swallowing that that’s how they feel,” said Jodi Johnson, Easton’s mom.
Easton was in gym class on March 28, one day after his 8th...
Grace Berg, age 99, of Atwater passed away on Monday, March 14, one month short of her 100th birthday. Grace had been a resident of Carris Health Care Center in Willmar for the past four years. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, at the Atwater United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Atwater Area Help for Seniors, the local organization that was so helpful to Grace during her last years in Atwater. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is hosting a virtual hearing today for Kandiyohi County residents and tree care professionals regarding emerald ash borer. Entymologist Angie Ambourn says they confirmed EAB in Kandiyohi County for the first time last month... Your browser does not support the audio...
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Marietta Maleski from Little Falls, MN was traveling west on 203rd Street when her vehicle went off the road, approximately five miles northeast of Little Falls, MN in Belle Prairie Township. Maleski was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic...
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure.
“It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said.
DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers.
“The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”
DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
On Friday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena’s office announced that four people had been sentenced for their respective roles. related to the murder of 55-year-old Chris Lafontaine at his home in Greenvale Township. Nicholas Alan Taylor, age 30 of St. Paul, pled guilty on February 17 to one count...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student.
Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m.
He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning.
Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment.
The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m.
About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
(Virginia, MN) -- Beginning last Wednesday, Lutheran Social Services began delivering Meals on Wheels to shut-ins and seniors in the Willmar area. West Central Industries had provided the service for years, but was losing money because of rising fuel and labor costs. And up north, it’s starting to get too...
