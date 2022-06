(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council meets at 6:30 tonight in the Kandiyohi County Commission Chambers at the Health and Human Services Building on North Highway 71. They will conduct a hearing on approving a tax break for MinnWest Technology Campus which is renovating three existing buildings. The Kandiyohi County Board has already approved the tax abatement. The city council will consider allocating and reallocating funds for a paved pathway and new lighting at the Yellow Field at Swansson Fields. They will also order an upgrade of the heater a the Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center, and will consider amending the city's zoning ordinance to allow brew pubs in three districts of the city.

