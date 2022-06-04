Work to begin on bridge at Riverfront Park in Yorkville

On June 6, 2022, at 1206pm, the Joliet Fire Department, with crews from stations 6 and 7, responded to a report of a single semi-truck accident on I-80 with the cab hanging over Houbolt Rd. Upon arrival, crews found the driver was still in the cab and only the weight of the trailer was keeping the cab from falling onto Houbolt Rd. Tower 6 was placed over the top of the cab and assisted the driver from the cab and into the basket. The driver suffered very minor injuries and was transported to Ascension St. Joes in good condition. The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO