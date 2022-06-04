ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Work to begin on bridge at Riverfront Park in Yorkville

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Yorkville says work is now scheduled to begin on the pedestrian bridge at Riverfront Park on July 18. A portion...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

WSPY NEWS

Latham Street project in Sandwich delayed

Called one of the worst streets in Sandwich because of the multiple cracked seams of blacktop, the reconstruction of Latham Street has been suspended. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham explained the reason to the city council this week. The $3.3 million project was scheduled to start in April with a September...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Officials View Helland Project As Spur for New Development in the Community

Unlimited Carrier is one step closer to relocating its Bolingbrook headquarters for shipping solutions to Minooka as part of what village officials are dubbing the Helland Project. At a special meeting on Tuesday, Minooka trustees approved a series of measures to preliminarily advance the development. Project leaders are eying plans...
MINOOKA, IL
walls102.com

Baseball stadium plans move forward in Peru

PERU – The City of Peru is moving along with improvement plans for Schweickert Stadium. City officials approved securing materials for the baseball ball stadium at Veteran’s Memorial Park like the grandstand structure, press box, and stadium seating for a total of just over $854,000, at Monday night’s City Council meeting. 577 seats are set to be installed as well as an elevated press box.
PERU, IL
WSPY NEWS

Golf carts on Sandwich streets appears headed to dead end

Driving golf carts on streets stalled again at the Sandwich City Council meeting Monday night, a proposal permitting street use first made over eight months ago. But in a straw poll of alderpersons conducted by Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, the indication was four no, two yes, and two undecided votes.
SANDWICH, IL
wjol.com

Major Headaches For Motorists Using I-55 at Weber Road Begins This Friday

Look for detours at the I-55/Weber Road interchange beginning June 10th. To accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration, left turns at the interchange will not be allowed starting at, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.
napervillelocal.com

Geneva Dunkin’ Donuts sold for unpaid property taxes

Don’t plan on getting a doughnut and a latte from Geneva’s east side Dunkin’ Donuts any time soon, as it was sold for $11,529.58 in unpaid property taxes, Kane County records show. State Street Coffee LLC — an entity of The Hari Group of Naperville, which owns...
GENEVA, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Work set to begin on new Tollway ramps for 88th/Cork Avenue

After years of wishing and planning, construction of the Tri-State Tollway interchange at 88th and Cork Avenue in Justice is about to begin. Officials from the Illinois Tollway Authority, Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County Department of Transportation, Village of Justice, and City of Palos Hills were on hand to help kick off the project last week.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Board candidate wants to bring in more business

Republican Kendall County Board candidate Scott Gengler wants to bring more business into Kendall County. Gengler currently represents District One on the county board. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gengler says the county should use leftover American Rescue Plan funds, received for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

BIZ NEWS: Breathe Salt Therapy celebrates anniversary

Breathe Salt Therapy celebrated their year anniversary and joint ribbon cuttings Tuesday, June 7th with the Plano and Sandwich Chambers of Commerce. Leslie Byrne, Marketing consultant with WSPY, shared in the festivities in Yorkville! Visit Breathe Salt Therapy for foot detox, flotation, massage therapy and so much more! Online at Breathesalttherapy.com, or call them for Call 1-234-Breathe!
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

No Injuries Reported in Marseilles Boat Fire

No one was injured in a boat fire that occurred on the Illinois River near Marseilles around 8 p.m. on June 3rd. The Marseilles Fire Department said a 21 foot boat was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. The fire was under control in 30 minutes. A total of 17 firefighters assisted with the incident.
MARSEILLES, IL
WSPY NEWS

Local Business Denied License By Morris Committee

The Morris Judiciary and License Committee denied a local business from getting a business license application at a meeting tonight. Jonathon Maye was requesting a business license application to operate a Priority Wrecker Service, a truck repair business at 3707 North Division Street. Committee member Herb Wyeth asked a representative from the business to explain the recent bad press the company has received.
MORRIS, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong t-Storms portions of Kankakee Co, Will Co and Lake Co Indiana

.A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will, northeastern Kankakee and southwestern Lake Counties through 600 PM CDT... Pea-sized hail and street flooding with 1-ft standing water in Kennedy Dr area near Bradley in Kankakee Co... At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Grant Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lowell, Beecher and Grant Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Board candidate wants to balance growth with industry

Republican Kendall County Board candidate Brian DeBolt says his top priority if elected will be to balance the growth of the county with commercial growth. The incumbent District 1 board member says the county needs businesses to balance population growth. Your browser does not support the audio element. DeBolt also...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Fire Department Helps Save Dangling Cab Hanging Over Houbolt Road

On June 6, 2022, at 1206pm, the Joliet Fire Department, with crews from stations 6 and 7, responded to a report of a single semi-truck accident on I-80 with the cab hanging over Houbolt Rd. Upon arrival, crews found the driver was still in the cab and only the weight of the trailer was keeping the cab from falling onto Houbolt Rd. Tower 6 was placed over the top of the cab and assisted the driver from the cab and into the basket. The driver suffered very minor injuries and was transported to Ascension St. Joes in good condition. The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-storm Warning – portions of DeKalb, Lee and Lasalle CO

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE... SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____________________________________________________________________
LEE COUNTY, IL

