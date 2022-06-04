ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

GDOT awarded $182 million for road and bridge reconstruction

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtKQj_0g0Q0wnL00

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The GDOT announced it’s multimillion dollar award for resurfacing and reconstruction projects throughout the state.

In April 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation was awarded a total of 17 projects valued at approximately $182,271,320.

For drivers, this could mean less pot holes, smoother roadways and improved bridges.

These investments will go towards multiple construction projects around the state of Georgia. Some include bridge projects, resurfacing projects, and safety projects.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $11 million, was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC. This project will construct two bridges and approaches on State Route 23 in Burke County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The second-largest contract is a resurfacing project worth approximately $7 million. This project was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc. and will consist of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR-141 from north of McGinnis Ferry Road to south of SR-9 in Forsyth County.

This contract, along with four other resurfacing projects, makes up for $24 million, of the awarded funds.

The remaining 9% is for safety projects at various locations throughout the state.

A design-build project was awarded to CW Matthews Contracting/ICE Consulting, LLC worth approximately $50 million.

As part of the project, three bridges: Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road, will be replaced with a raised profile to accommodate the future SR-400 express lanes.

Additionally, multiuse paths will be incorporated into the new bridges, in partnership with the City of Sandy Springs and the City of Alpharetta.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

People are speaking out about a pitbull punched, on video in clayton county

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

You no who?
3d ago

They was awarded that money,I thought Affordable Cares Act take care of the bridges and roads and others,I could be wrong🤐

Reply
2
Related
fox5atlanta.com

County commissioners reveal early plans for aging Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County has plans to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall with a vision of making it a center for people to live, work, eat and shop. The county purchased 93 acres of land that covers much of the struggling mall and parking lot. Plans are to develop the land into an active center with retail, office and housing space.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT looks to widen Highway 17

The Georgia DOT is looking for public input on a plan to widen a six-mile stretch of Highway 17 in Elbert and Hart counties, taking the highway from two to four lanes. The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposal to widen State Route 17 from County Road 147/Five Forks Road located north of Bowman, Georgia in Elbert County to the Royston Bypass located in Royston, Georgia in Hart County. This proposed widening project is included in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program, which was adopted by the Georgia General Assembly in 1989. The GRIP program was adopted to provide rural Georgia communities with a system of transportation linkages to Georgia’s Interstate Highway System while creating an effective and efficient freight transportation system throughout the state.
HART COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Burke County, GA
Burke County, GA
Government
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Developer plans mixed-use project on Roswell Road

Real estate developer Shelton McNally wants to build a mixed-use building at 5810 Roswell Road that would have apartments, retail space and co-working offices. The 1.3-acre property currently is home to a NAPA Autocare Center and is zoned CS-3, which allows buildings up to three stories. Shelton McNally wants to build a six-story building with […] The post Developer plans mixed-use project on Roswell Road appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdot#Three Bridges#Urban Construction#State Route 23#Llc
Justine Lookenott

Two North Georgia Prison Ministers surprised with $6,000 wheelchairs to continue their work with inmates

Tom Allenson and Kimberly Sanchez were both surprised with $6,000 wheelchairs on Sunday, May 29(Image by Souls Harbor Word of Faith Church) (Forsyth County, GA) Kimberly Sanchez almost thought she was in trouble when Pastor Larry Martin called her to the front of the stage next to a big box at Souls Harbor Word of Faith Church in Canton on Sunday, May 29.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man drowns in Hall County pond

An autopsy will be conducted on a 50-year-old man found dead Monday afternoon in Hall County. Around 2:30 p.m. on June 6, Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a possible drowning on Oconee Circle. Crews arrived to find a man, later identified as Jason Smith, dead on the scene.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Biggest cities in Georgia 150 years ago

(Stacker) - After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

Georgia primary ballot questions deliver lopsided results

The biggest winners in the Georgia primary elections on May 24—at least in terms of percentage of the vote—weren’t individual candidates or those fighting against Cityhood referendums in Cobb County. The respective Republican and Democratic questions that appeared on partisan ballots were overwhelmingly lopsided, which isn’t a...
allongeorgia.com

70 Georgia churches leave United Methodist Church

Seventy congregations in Georgia have decided to leave The United Methodist Church due in part to the mainline Protestant denomination’s ongoing debate over homosexuality. The UMC North Georgia Conference announced last Thursday that 70 congregations representing 9% of its churches and 3% of its members have chosen disaffiliation. The...
accesswdun.com

Lawrenceville man, three others critically hurt in head-on wreck involved three vehicles

A Gwinnett County man faces numerous charges after he and four others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle wreck in Elbert County Friday afternoon. The Georgia State Patrol reports Demonte Alexander Norman, 35, of Lawrenceville was traveling west on Ga. 72 (Calhoun Falls Highway) in an Infiniti G37 passing in a no-passing zone in a curve when it collided with a Honda CRV and a GMC Yukon.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
153K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy