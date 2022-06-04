ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida zoo welcomes first baby zebra

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8eiM_0g0Q0u1t00

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Zoo officials on Florida’s east coast welcomed the facility’s first baby zebra on Wednesday.

The Brevard Zoo announced in a news release that Lauren, an 8-year-old Grévy’s zebra, gave birth to a male on Wednesday. The baby zebra weighed about 88 pounds and was healthy, zoo officials said.

“For a hand-reared, first-time mom, Lauren is doing a great job raising her foal,” Lauren Hinson, the zoo’s director of animal programs, said in a statement. “The baby is active, and we’ve seen him on camera running and bucking around in the stall.”

Lauren and the foal will remain isolated as zoo officials want them to bond. Typically, Grévy’s zebras in their natural range separate themselves from their herd after giving birth.

“We are mimicking this as closely as possible by allowing Lauren to have isolated bonding time,” the zoo said in its release.

The foal’s sire, a 9-year-old male named Bakari, arrived at the Brevard Zoo in 2020 as a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, the zoo said.

Another zebra, Iggy, is also pregnant and expected to deliver her foal soon, according to the news release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hawaii photographer finds fine art in massive Pacific waves

HALEIWA, Hawaii — (AP) — Hawaii photographer Clark Little is known for his stunning images from inside the barrels of some of the most powerful and dangerous waves on Earth. The native of Oahu's North Shore has spent the last 15 years documenting shorebreak waves, the monster swells...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chimp who starred in ‘George of the Jungle’ and ‘Buddy’ rescued from basement

ST. LOUIS — A chimpanzee who once starred in movies and was believed to have died, was taken to a sanctuary in Florida after being rescued from a basement in Missouri. Tonka, a 38-year-old chimpanzee, was at the center of a legal battle between the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Tonia Haddix, a documentary filmmaker, KSDK reported. PETA had previously sued over the living conditions for Tonka and other chimps at the former Missouri Primate Foundation, and a judge ordered the animals removed from the facility.
SAINT LOUIS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Melbourne, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation to fly Okla. flag only on certain occasions

On June 3, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order formalizing where they purchase flags and what flags they will fly. The order set a policy limiting the flags flown at Cherokee Nation properties, like the Hard Rock Casino and the Cherokee Nation Courthouse, to only the United States flag and the Cherokee Nation flag.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cheers! Oklahoma laws in 2022 changing how you drink

The 2022 regular session wrapped up May 27, with several bills signed into law that will change how Oklahomans drink alcohol. SB 169 modifies language related to cocktails-to-go by expanding the definition of an original container to include manufactured mixed drinks, including canned cocktails. The container must be secured with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Zebras#The Brevard Zoo#Brevardzoo
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US Navy identifies pilot who died in California crash

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot who died when a Super Hornet aircraft crashed in California’s Mojave Desert. In a Sunday news release, the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet said pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was participating in “a routine training mission” when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed about 2:30 p.m. PDT Friday near Trona.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More than 2,000 homes without power throughout Green Country

People across Green Country are experiencing power outages after storms swept through overnight. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map, more than two thousand people are without power in Creek, Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties. PSO said the outages are most likely. and crews are working...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Video shows Massachusetts woman leading police on chase in stolen cruiser

BOSTON — Police in Massachusetts arrested a woman accused of stealing a police cruiser and leading troopers on a chase through Boston. Police said Renelle Sonia, 38, stole a Malden Police Department cruiser that was parked near the front door of police headquarters Tuesday night, WFXT reported. Officers had been attending to another matter when she took the vehicle.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mother charged after 2-year-old shoots, kills father, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities arrested a 28-year-old woman on charges including manslaughter after her 2-year-old son shot and killed his father with a gun that hadn’t been properly stored, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and WFTV. Marie Ayala told deputies that her husband, 26-year-old Reggie...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release. Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer,...
NEW LISBON, WI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

You Decide 2022: State Senate candidate attacked for seeking treatment for depression

GROVE, Okla. — A debate between Republican candidates for an eastern Oklahoma State Senate seat raised eyebrows when one candidate attacked another for seeking professional help for the treatment of depression years ago. During the Delaware County GOP’s candidate forum for State Senate District 4 last weekend, candidate Tom...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy