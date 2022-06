OAKFIELD, Wis. - First responders were called to an area off of Breakneck Road in the Town of Oakfield late Friday night for a male that had fallen off the ledge. Emergency crews were able to locate the injured male patient from information received from witnesses at the scene. It was quickly determined that the male fell approximately 30 feet off the ledge onto a rocky area below. Members of Oakfield Fire Department in conjunction with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team were able to extricate the man to an ATV at the top of the ledge.

OAKFIELD, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO