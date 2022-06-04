ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old charged in shootout with US marshal, K-9 in Belmont Cragin

By Melissa Espana, Jewell Hillery
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was charged in a shootout that wounded a U.S. Marshal and a K-9 in Belmont Cragin.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was charged with five felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted armed robbery, one felony count of injury to a police animal and felony aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Johnson was arrested on the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Minutes earlier, Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to apprehend a wanted offender at that location. During, the arrest, police said Johnson fired shots, striking the Marshal and a U.S. Marshal K-9.

US Marshal, K-9 wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting

A CPD officer returned fire but did not strike the offender. The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days — which is standard.

Authorities took two people into custody.

After the shooting, the marshal rushed the K-9 to a veterinary clinic, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. He said the marshal then realized he had been shot in his hand.

The marshal refused to be taken to the hospital and was treated and released at the scene.

Fraternal Order of Police Union President John Catanzara said the K-9 is expected to survive.

“(The K-9) will probably require some surgery but even dogs are considered police officers. They put themselves in harm’s way for us to survive and that absolutely seems to be the case here where the dog actually took the worst of this instead of his handler,” Cantanzara said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

WGN News

WGN News

