ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Legoland’s ‘LEGO Friends Weekends’ return this month

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xE7Rv_0g0Q0QkD00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Legoland’s “LEGO Friends Weekends” are returning to the Florida theme park this month.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Guests can meet the “Fab Five” and participate in interactive activities including robot builds, dance parties and more.

Legoland said families can join Stephanie, Olivia, Andrea, Emma and Mia as they help save Heartlake City from their evil rivals, Dr. Alvah and Carter.

You can participate every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 26.

To learn more, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chimp who starred in ‘George of the Jungle’ and ‘Buddy’ rescued from basement

ST. LOUIS — A chimpanzee who once starred in movies and was believed to have died, was taken to a sanctuary in Florida after being rescued from a basement in Missouri. Tonka, a 38-year-old chimpanzee, was at the center of a legal battle between the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Tonia Haddix, a documentary filmmaker, KSDK reported. PETA had previously sued over the living conditions for Tonka and other chimps at the former Missouri Primate Foundation, and a judge ordered the animals removed from the facility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mount Dora residents pack meeting to discuss controversies surrounding police department

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora residents are packing a meeting to voice their concerns about issues 9 Investigates has uncovered, which led to the chief’s departure. It all started last month when Channel 9 uncovered that the use of force seen here during a traffic stop was never investigated. In that case, the suspected drunken driver was let go because the officers didn’t want to do the paperwork involved with a DUI arrest.
MOUNT DORA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legoland#Dance Parties#Lego Group#Lego Friends#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court, struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy