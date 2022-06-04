Legoland’s ‘LEGO Friends Weekends’ return this month

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Legoland’s “LEGO Friends Weekends” are returning to the Florida theme park this month.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Guests can meet the “Fab Five” and participate in interactive activities including robot builds, dance parties and more.

Legoland said families can join Stephanie, Olivia, Andrea, Emma and Mia as they help save Heartlake City from their evil rivals, Dr. Alvah and Carter.

You can participate every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 26.

To learn more, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group