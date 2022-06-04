Washington Baseball Split with Rival Panthers

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams travel to Iowa City Wednesday for a doubleheader with the Regina Regals. The Mid-Prairie baseball team is 7-2 after a 7-4 win over Solon Tuesday. They are 3-2 in the River Valley Conference and ranked No. 4 this week in Class 2A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. On the year, Mid-Prairie is hitting .286 with five players at .310 or better, led by Cain Brown’s .419 with a team best 13 hits and 11 runs scored. Dylan Henry leads the Hawks with eight driven in. Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 2.37 led by Alex Bean’s 1.17 mark in two appearances. Bean, Bowen Burmeister, Brown, Karson Grout, Brock Harland, Collin Miller and Brady Weber each have a pitching win this season. Iowa City Regina is 7-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 in league play. They beat Bellevue Tuesday 9-2. On the year, the Regals are hitting .250 as a team with five players at .300 or better led by Jack Tierney at .414 with 12 hits. Jack Clark has scored 12 times and driven in 10. On the hill, Regina has a 3.30 team mark led by Connor Nicpon at 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA in 19 innings. Mid-Prairie has won four of the last five against Regina, the two teams split a double dip last year with the Hawks taking game one 10-0 and Regina game two 13-12.
