Washington, IA

Washington Baseball Split with Rival Panthers

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second Southeast Conference opponent in as many days resulted in a doubleheader split on Thursday for the Washington baseball team when they welcomed Mount Pleasant to Dick Sojka Memorial Field. It was another tough defensive outing in game one with the Demons committing five errors and falling 11-5....

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Demon Baseball Robbed Of Win, Swept in Fort Madison

A road trip to Fort Madison was in store for the Washington baseball team on Monday when they traveled to Fort Madison and fell to the Bloodhounds in a pair of games. Ethan Patterson tossed a gem in game one, but it wasn’t enough in a 2-1 loss in eight innings. The junior took a 1-0 advantage into the seventh working on a two-hitter when the Bloodhounds (7-2, 4-2) scratched across a tally to force extras. A walk-off base knock in the eighth stole the win from Washington. Patterson dealt 6 2/3 innings without an earned run giving up only three hits and striking out 13. The Demon offense could muster up only four singles from Patterson, Ethan Zieglowsky, Lucas Kroll, and Zeke Slagel.
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Face Regals in Rivalry

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams travel to Iowa City Wednesday for a doubleheader with the Regina Regals. The Mid-Prairie baseball team is 7-2 after a 7-4 win over Solon Tuesday. They are 3-2 in the River Valley Conference and ranked No. 4 this week in Class 2A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. On the year, Mid-Prairie is hitting .286 with five players at .310 or better, led by Cain Brown’s .419 with a team best 13 hits and 11 runs scored. Dylan Henry leads the Hawks with eight driven in. Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 2.37 led by Alex Bean’s 1.17 mark in two appearances. Bean, Bowen Burmeister, Brown, Karson Grout, Brock Harland, Collin Miller and Brady Weber each have a pitching win this season. Iowa City Regina is 7-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 in league play. They beat Bellevue Tuesday 9-2. On the year, the Regals are hitting .250 as a team with five players at .300 or better led by Jack Tierney at .414 with 12 hits. Jack Clark has scored 12 times and driven in 10. On the hill, Regina has a 3.30 team mark led by Connor Nicpon at 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA in 19 innings. Mid-Prairie has won four of the last five against Regina, the two teams split a double dip last year with the Hawks taking game one 10-0 and Regina game two 13-12.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Host Spartans For Pack the Ballpark Tuesday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team is back at the friendly confines of Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman against an old rival Tuesday when they welcome the Solon Spartans. The Hawks are 6-2 on the year following an 8-2 win at Tipton Friday. They are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. For the season, Mid-Prairie is hitting .275 as a team with six players at .300 or better. Cain Brown leads the way at .393 with 11 total hits and 10 runs scored. Dylan Henry has the team lead with six driven in. Mid-Prairie is sporting a 2.17 team ERA led by Alex Bean at 1-0 with a 1.17 mark in six innings of work. Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet spoke with KCII Sports after the win at Tipton about what his team is doing well right now. “We’re taking advantage of chances. When the other team’s pitcher has control issues, we are patient and take walks. We stay calm and collected at the plate.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Make Demon Softball Pay in Doubleheader Sweep

A handful of crooked number innings given up doomed the Washington softball team last night when they were swept in a road doubleheader at Fort Madison. As heard on KCII, it took an hour rain delay before action started and it was the Bloodhounds ready to play by taking advantage of five Demon errors en route to an 11-1 game one win in six innings. It was 2-0 in the third when a couple defensive miscues allowed for a four run frame and a five spot in the sixth headlined by a grand slam from Erika Kruse put the finishing touches on the Bloodhound victory. The Demon offense had four hits with Emmy Wenger going 1-for-3 with one RBI. Claire Robinson tossed 5 1/3 innings in the circle surrendering 11 runs on 12 hits and walking two.
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington, IA
Sports
kciiradio.com

WMU’s Lower Twirls Shutout Against Ravens

An all KCII area softball showdown broke out in Winfield on Tuesday with the home Wolves taking advantage of a complete game shutout from Makiah Lower to down visiting Hillcrest Academy 5-0 on Tuesday. As heard on KCII, Lower was going up against a Raven offense fresh off of a...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Sink Spartans on ‘Pack the Park’ Night

The No. 4 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team used a familiar formula Tuesday night in front of the home crowd at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman to score a 7-4 win over Solon. As of late, Mid-Prairie has been very good late, and after trailing 3-0 after the first half inning, and creeping back to 3-2, they were down 4-2 going to the fifth. In that frame, Mid-Prairie sent eight hitters to the plate, scoring four times to take a 6-2 lead and then would add another insurance tally in the sixth to put things away. Mid-Prairie had eight hits offensively, four of them in that fifth inning push. Two each coming from Cain Brown and Alex Bean on the night while Dylan Henry drove in two. The Mid-Prairie bullpen was also great in relief of starter Karson Grout who went one inning giving up three runs. Golden Hawk relievers Henry, Bowen Burmeister and Brown combined on six innings to give up just one hit and one run. Burmeister collected the win throwing three and Brown recorded the save working a clean seventh. After the game, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about the work by his pen and the bats heating up late. “We got a good look from Dylan Henry and Bowen Burmeister did an excellent job. Cain (Brown) is our close guy. We’re going to bring him during the late innings to close up shop. They did an excellent job. Solon started to have some walks and we capitalized. That’s the name of the game. Getting into the other team’s pen and capitalizing.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Raven Baseball Makeup With Wapello Wednesday

It’s afternoon action on the diamond in Kalona Wednesday when Hillcrest Academy hosts Wapello in a Southeast Iowa Superconference contest. This game was originally scheduled for Monday. The Raven baseball team is 3-3 this year following a 7-0 Tuesday win at Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus. For the season, the Ravens are hitting .246 collectively with three at .300 or better, led by Luke Schrock’s .385 with 10 hits and eight runs scored. Seth Ours and Jace Rempel have each driven in seven. The Raven team ERA is 4.27 with Seth Ours 1-1 at 2.39 in 14 innings with 10 strikeouts. The Indians are 1-4 overall and were doubled up by Lone Tree Tuesday 8-4. On the year, the Indians are hitting .262 as a team with four players at .300 or better led by Tate Kronfeldt’s .417 with three RBI. The Wapello team ERA is 6.18 with Casey Short’s mark of 2.15 across 13 innings and 20 strikeouts best. Hillcrest has won 17 of the last 23 in the series and seven straight including sweeping a doubleheader by a combined 27-9 score last year. You can hear all of the baseball action live today on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 12:30 and first pitch at 1p.m. from Kalona.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Wolves Meet on Diamonds Tuesday

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams take the field tonight on the road against Winfield-Mt. Union in an all KCII area battle. The Hillcrest baseball team is 2-3 in conference and overall after a 15-11 win in Packwood over the Panthers Friday. The Ravens are hitting .257 as a team with Luke and Liam Schrock and Grant Bender all at the .350 mark or better. Luke leads the way at .435 with 10 hits and seven runs scored. Josiah Beachy has a team best six RBI. On the hill, the Ravens have a 5.15 team ERA. Seth Ours has three appearances with a 4.57 ERA. Luke Schrock is 1-1 with 11 innings and a 6.36 ERA.
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Clash With Cougars Monday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team makes a trip to River Valley North Division foe Cascade Monday for a makeup contest. This game was originally scheduled for May 26th. Mid-Prairie is 3-4 overall and 2-2 in RVC play with momentum following a Saturday win 5-4 over Class 5A Iowa City West at Pearl Field in Iowa City. The Hawks are hitting .230 as a group with Hannah Sellers, Gabi Robertson and Dakota Mitchell all over .300. Sellers leads the team at .571, Robertson has a team best eight hits and seven runs. Sydney Knebel has driven in six. In the circle, Knebel has worked 42 innings, allowing 58 hits, 18 earned runs and striking out 29 for a 2.98ERA with three wins.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Ours Owns Wolves as Ravens Earn Shut Out Win

Tuesday night against Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus, Hillcrest freshman Seth Ours handled his business and in turn, so did the Ravens in a 7-0 victory. The Ravens jumped up with a single run in the second, two more in the third and added on a three spot in the sixth with a final tally in the seventh to wrap up the scoring. Ours led Hillcrest at the plate with two hits and a pair driven in while scoring a run. Luke and Liam Schrock, Phoenix Anderson, and Mason Bender all drove in one. Ours might have saved his best work for the mound where he twirled a complete game, four hit shut out in the victory, walking one and striking out six. Hillcrest is now 3-3 this season as the Wolves continue their search for a win at 0-7.
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Finish Off 5A IC West 5-4

After a loss to No. 2 in class 3A Mount Vernon on the road Memorial Day night, Mid-Prairie head softball coach Amy Hartsock-Williams was encouraged by her team’s play, saying this, “I’m going to tell you, we’re that close. I saw some really good things tonight. Good things that make me think that by the end of the season we will be playing with and challenging teams like this.”
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Huskies Split with Wapello

Highland and Wapello met on the diamonds Friday night with the road Huskie baseball team picking up a win and softball falling to the Arrows. The baseball game saw Highland lead 5-1 after five and they held off the Indians for a 7-3 victory. The red and white had eight hits with Trevor McFarland going 2-for-4 with three RBI and Connor Grinstead had a pair of singles that brought in one tally. Grinstead did his job on the mound throwing six innings surrendering three earned runs on five knocks and striking out seven. They improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEISC.
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Welcome Arrows and Indians to Kalona

A busy stretch of the schedule continues for Hillcrest Academy Monday when they host Wapello for a Southeast Iowa Superconference softball and baseball doubleheader. The Raven softball team enters play with a 1-5 record after a 13-12 loss at Pekin Friday. Hillcrest is hitting .273 as a team with Grace Miller, Lydia Beachy and Malia Yoder all at .368 or better with Miller’s .429 leading the team. Yoder’s seven hits and six RBI are best. Norah Yoder’s five runs scored lead the team. In the circle, Leah Bontrager has worked 31 innings with a 1-5 record allowing 51 hits, 36 earned runs and striking out 24 for an 8.13 ERA.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagles Emerge Past Plainsmen

An early season South Iowa Cedar League baseball matchup took place in Keota on Friday with the Eagles surging past Belle Plaine 6-4. Keota scored twice in the first, third, and fifth innings that proved to be enough to hold on for the conference win. The purple and gold scattered six hits with Caleb Waterhouse going 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Aidan Anderson picked up the win on the hill tossing six innings surrendering four runs (two earned) on four hits and striking out five. Cole Kindred managed the save by finishing off the final three outs.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

WMU Softball Outlast Columbus

An area meeting on the softball diamond in Winfield went the home Wolves way on Friday when they escaped by Columbus Community 8-6 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup. Tied at 1-1 in the third, the Wolves scored seven runs in the next two innings and despite a late...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Clark to Play Football at Loras

Another area high school graduate is off the recruiting board with WACO’s Jonah Clark signing his letter of intent to play football at Loras College this fall. The Duhawks are a division III program in Dubuque apart of the American Rivers Conference and last year they finished 4-6. Clark was an intimidator this past season on the gridiron snatching all state and district defensive player of the year honors for a Warrior team that finished 10-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the eight-player playoffs. Listed at 6’2’’ 200 pounds, the senior defensive end compiled 43 tackles including 9.5 for a loss and four sacks. As a tight end on the other side, Clark caught 11 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns while adding two more end zone trips on the ground.
DUBUQUE, IA
kciiradio.com

Mildred May Lewis Houseal

Celebration of life services for 100-year-old Mildred May Lewis Houseal of Washington will be held at 2p.m. Friday, June 10th at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends at the United Presbyterian Church from 1-2p.m. Friday. Private family interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington prior to the Celebration of Life service. Memorials have been established to the Activity Department at the United Presbyterian Home or Hospice of Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Rural Road Trip Summer Edition this Weekend

The Summer Edition of the Rural Road Trip is coming to Southeast Iowa Friday, June 10, from 10 am-7pm and Saturday June 11, from 9am -6 pm. There are stops in Wellman, Keota, Sigourney, North English, Williamsburg, Marengo, and Oxford. Rural Road Trip Founder Mallary Snakenberg describes the goal of...
WELLMAN, IA

