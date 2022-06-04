Clear skies and comfortable temperatures for the remainder of the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Beautiful condition can be expected this evening. It will be a nice night to spend some time outdoors. Expect a clear sky overnight and some chillier temperatures ranging between the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday will be another great day to get outside! We still kick off the morning cool but with more cloud cover north of Pittsburgh. Clouds mix with sunshine through the day and highs will be slightly warmer near average in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

Expect an uptick in humidity into the start of the work week. Monday will be dry most of the day but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will reach the low 80s. Rain and a chance for storms is expected for the morning commute on Tuesday.

