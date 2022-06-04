Karen Beth Dillon

It’s afternoon action on the diamond in Kalona Wednesday when Hillcrest Academy hosts Wapello in a Southeast Iowa Superconference contest. This game was originally scheduled for Monday. The Raven baseball team is 3-3 this year following a 7-0 Tuesday win at Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus. For the season, the Ravens are hitting .246 collectively with three at .300 or better, led by Luke Schrock’s .385 with 10 hits and eight runs scored. Seth Ours and Jace Rempel have each driven in seven. The Raven team ERA is 4.27 with Seth Ours 1-1 at 2.39 in 14 innings with 10 strikeouts. The Indians are 1-4 overall and were doubled up by Lone Tree Tuesday 8-4. On the year, the Indians are hitting .262 as a team with four players at .300 or better led by Tate Kronfeldt’s .417 with three RBI. The Wapello team ERA is 6.18 with Casey Short’s mark of 2.15 across 13 innings and 20 strikeouts best. Hillcrest has won 17 of the last 23 in the series and seven straight including sweeping a doubleheader by a combined 27-9 score last year. You can hear all of the baseball action live today on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 12:30 and first pitch at 1p.m. from Kalona.

