Washington, IA

Karen Beth Dillon

By Mark Langr
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

A celebration of life for 60-year-old Karen Beth Dillon service will be held at 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 7...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Donald Conrad

A public visitation for 87-year-old Donald Conrad of Keota will be Thursday, June 9th from 2-4p.m. at Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. Funeral mass will be held following visitation at 5p.m. with burial at the Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Mary’s Cemetery to follow. Memorials will be utilized for community betterment purposes and determined at a later date. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Puts the Fun in Fun Days

This Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, the City of Keota will be hosting its annual Keota Fun Days. President of the Keota Community Club Lori Hammes describes how the event gets started, “We kick things off on Friday evening with the kid’s parade at 5 o’clock and wrap things up on Sunday, which is new for us this year, we’re having a tractor show on our downtown Broadway Avenue and then they’ll parade through town starting at 2 o’clock.”
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Baseball Robbed Of Win, Swept in Fort Madison

A road trip to Fort Madison was in store for the Washington baseball team on Monday when they traveled to Fort Madison and fell to the Bloodhounds in a pair of games. Ethan Patterson tossed a gem in game one, but it wasn’t enough in a 2-1 loss in eight innings. The junior took a 1-0 advantage into the seventh working on a two-hitter when the Bloodhounds (7-2, 4-2) scratched across a tally to force extras. A walk-off base knock in the eighth stole the win from Washington. Patterson dealt 6 2/3 innings without an earned run giving up only three hits and striking out 13. The Demon offense could muster up only four singles from Patterson, Ethan Zieglowsky, Lucas Kroll, and Zeke Slagel.
FORT MADISON, IA
Washington, IA
Obituaries
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Washington, IA
State
Washington State
kciiradio.com

Hilltop Dairy Celebrates June Dairy Month

June is Dairy Month and Hilltop Dairy just northeast of Wayland will celebrate Saturday, June 18. Hilltop Dairy’s Madi Skubal describes the activities that are part of the celebration, “It’s a day where we celebrate June Dairy Month at the farm. We’re one of the few dairies left actually in the county so we like to open the farm up for anyone in the community to come out, try dairy products and learn about how their milk is taken from the farm to table.”
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

City of Keota Accepting Pool Bids

The City of Keota is soliciting bids for their new public pool and splash pad project. Work includes construction of a new 3,700 square foot outdoor municipal swimming pool, splash pad, pool house, pool decking and fencing, site light and restoration, to be constructed within Wilson Park. A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, June 15th at 1p.m. At Wilson Park.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Raven Baseball Makeup With Wapello Wednesday

It’s afternoon action on the diamond in Kalona Wednesday when Hillcrest Academy hosts Wapello in a Southeast Iowa Superconference contest. This game was originally scheduled for Monday. The Raven baseball team is 3-3 this year following a 7-0 Tuesday win at Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus. For the season, the Ravens are hitting .246 collectively with three at .300 or better, led by Luke Schrock’s .385 with 10 hits and eight runs scored. Seth Ours and Jace Rempel have each driven in seven. The Raven team ERA is 4.27 with Seth Ours 1-1 at 2.39 in 14 innings with 10 strikeouts. The Indians are 1-4 overall and were doubled up by Lone Tree Tuesday 8-4. On the year, the Indians are hitting .262 as a team with four players at .300 or better led by Tate Kronfeldt’s .417 with three RBI. The Wapello team ERA is 6.18 with Casey Short’s mark of 2.15 across 13 innings and 20 strikeouts best. Hillcrest has won 17 of the last 23 in the series and seven straight including sweeping a doubleheader by a combined 27-9 score last year. You can hear all of the baseball action live today on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 12:30 and first pitch at 1p.m. from Kalona.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
#Memorials#Pancreatic Cancer
kciiradio.com

Rural Road Trip Summer Edition this Weekend

The Summer Edition of the Rural Road Trip is coming to Southeast Iowa Friday, June 10, from 10 am-7pm and Saturday June 11, from 9am -6 pm. There are stops in Wellman, Keota, Sigourney, North English, Williamsburg, Marengo, and Oxford. Rural Road Trip Founder Mallary Snakenberg describes the goal of...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Change of Venue Granted For Miller in Fairfield Murder Trial

The trial for one of two teens charged with murder in the death of a Fairfield High School teacher has been moved to western Iowa. Sixteen-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller will be tried in Pottawattamie County court in Council Bluffs. He, along with 17-year-old Jeremy Everett Goodale, are on trial for First-Degree Murder for killing Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Her body was found in Chatauqua Park in Fairfield November 3rd of 2021. The decision comes after the judge agreed with the defense that there would be a high degree of prejudice among potential jurors in Jefferson County making a fair and impartial trial unlikely.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Council Set For Tuesday Session

New business dominates the agenda for Tuesday’s Washington City Council meeting. They will conduct public hearings on several topics including general obligation capital loans and discussion and consideration of resolutions regarding loan agreements and infrastructure projects. The Council will also hear departmental reports from Washington Police, Washington City Attorney, City Administrator, a nuisance report and special event requests for the Lincoln Elementary Bike-a-thon and Yoga in the Park. The Washington City Council will meet in regular session tonight at 6p.m. At the Council Chambers, 215 E. Washington Street.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Make Demon Softball Pay in Doubleheader Sweep

A handful of crooked number innings given up doomed the Washington softball team last night when they were swept in a road doubleheader at Fort Madison. As heard on KCII, it took an hour rain delay before action started and it was the Bloodhounds ready to play by taking advantage of five Demon errors en route to an 11-1 game one win in six innings. It was 2-0 in the third when a couple defensive miscues allowed for a four run frame and a five spot in the sixth headlined by a grand slam from Erika Kruse put the finishing touches on the Bloodhound victory. The Demon offense had four hits with Emmy Wenger going 1-for-3 with one RBI. Claire Robinson tossed 5 1/3 innings in the circle surrendering 11 runs on 12 hits and walking two.
WASHINGTON, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kciiradio.com

Ravens Welcome Arrows and Indians to Kalona

A busy stretch of the schedule continues for Hillcrest Academy Monday when they host Wapello for a Southeast Iowa Superconference softball and baseball doubleheader. The Raven softball team enters play with a 1-5 record after a 13-12 loss at Pekin Friday. Hillcrest is hitting .273 as a team with Grace Miller, Lydia Beachy and Malia Yoder all at .368 or better with Miller’s .429 leading the team. Yoder’s seven hits and six RBI are best. Norah Yoder’s five runs scored lead the team. In the circle, Leah Bontrager has worked 31 innings with a 1-5 record allowing 51 hits, 36 earned runs and striking out 24 for an 8.13 ERA.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

WMU’s Lower Twirls Shutout Against Ravens

An all KCII area softball showdown broke out in Winfield on Tuesday with the home Wolves taking advantage of a complete game shutout from Makiah Lower to down visiting Hillcrest Academy 5-0 on Tuesday. As heard on KCII, Lower was going up against a Raven offense fresh off of a...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Clark to Play Football at Loras

Another area high school graduate is off the recruiting board with WACO’s Jonah Clark signing his letter of intent to play football at Loras College this fall. The Duhawks are a division III program in Dubuque apart of the American Rivers Conference and last year they finished 4-6. Clark was an intimidator this past season on the gridiron snatching all state and district defensive player of the year honors for a Warrior team that finished 10-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the eight-player playoffs. Listed at 6’2’’ 200 pounds, the senior defensive end compiled 43 tackles including 9.5 for a loss and four sacks. As a tight end on the other side, Clark caught 11 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns while adding two more end zone trips on the ground.
DUBUQUE, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Face Regals in Rivalry

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams travel to Iowa City Wednesday for a doubleheader with the Regina Regals. The Mid-Prairie baseball team is 7-2 after a 7-4 win over Solon Tuesday. They are 3-2 in the River Valley Conference and ranked No. 4 this week in Class 2A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. On the year, Mid-Prairie is hitting .286 with five players at .310 or better, led by Cain Brown’s .419 with a team best 13 hits and 11 runs scored. Dylan Henry leads the Hawks with eight driven in. Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 2.37 led by Alex Bean’s 1.17 mark in two appearances. Bean, Bowen Burmeister, Brown, Karson Grout, Brock Harland, Collin Miller and Brady Weber each have a pitching win this season. Iowa City Regina is 7-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 in league play. They beat Bellevue Tuesday 9-2. On the year, the Regals are hitting .250 as a team with five players at .300 or better led by Jack Tierney at .414 with 12 hits. Jack Clark has scored 12 times and driven in 10. On the hill, Regina has a 3.30 team mark led by Connor Nicpon at 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA in 19 innings. Mid-Prairie has won four of the last five against Regina, the two teams split a double dip last year with the Hawks taking game one 10-0 and Regina game two 13-12.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Environmental Health, Supervisors, Set Floodplain Public Hearing

Two Washington County departments have come together to set a public hearing for updating policy regarding the county floodplain management ordinance. Jason Taylor, Washington County Environmental Health Director, spoke at the most recent county board of supervisors meeting regarding the ordinance, and it’s need for review. “It’s been asked of me by the (Iowa) DNR to readopt standard ordinance that they have for floodplain development. Last time it was passed through the board of supervisors was 2013. So now a lot of the definitions have changed up to the new code. So we are asking to update the ordinance to bring it up to today’s standard.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Wolves Meet on Diamonds Tuesday

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams take the field tonight on the road against Winfield-Mt. Union in an all KCII area battle. The Hillcrest baseball team is 2-3 in conference and overall after a 15-11 win in Packwood over the Panthers Friday. The Ravens are hitting .257 as a team with Luke and Liam Schrock and Grant Bender all at the .350 mark or better. Luke leads the way at .435 with 10 hits and seven runs scored. Josiah Beachy has a team best six RBI. On the hill, the Ravens have a 5.15 team ERA. Seth Ours has three appearances with a 4.57 ERA. Luke Schrock is 1-1 with 11 innings and a 6.36 ERA.
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Salazar is Best of the Class

Recent Washington High School graduate Mateo Salazar was honored as a member of the “2022 Best of the Class”. The University of Northern Iowa recognized valedictorians or top graduating seniors from across eastern Iowa at a celebration on May 21, at the Maucker Union on the UNI campus.
WASHINGTON, IA

