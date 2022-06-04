Fire Weather Watch issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 06:21:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM PDT. Target Area: Chelan The National Weather Service in Spokane WA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County. .An atmospheric river arrives on Thursday into the weekend bringing periods of moderate rainfall to the Cascades. In addition, rivers fed by melting snow, from the Cascades and mountains of British Columbia, will be running high this week. For the Stehekin River...including Stehekin...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Stehekin River at Stehekin. * WHEN...From this morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, The river may be out of its banks in spots on parts of Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road, especially from Harlequin Bridge to about seven miles upstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PDT Wednesday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO