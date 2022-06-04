ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘You destroyed our lives’: Killer unknown 6 years after 30-year-old father murdered in Detroit

Cover picture for the articleDetroit – Fred Vogel Jr. was found murdered six years ago in Detroit, according to Crime Stoppers. Vogel was also known as Pooh. He was 30 years old and a father. “You have no idea how you hurt my kids” his fiancée Chynna Ray told Crime Stoppers in 2016. “We just...

2 men found shot dead near east Detroit residence Wednesday morning

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for the suspect behind a double shooting Wednesday morning that left two men dead. The homicide investigation has been ongoing for hours since police arrived in the area of St. Aubin and Outer Drive. While no one has been arrested, there is...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect: 'It was me or him'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An early morning home invasion ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect on Detroit's west side. Homeowner Maiso Jackson has lived in his home for 20 years, and he’s owned his gun for the last eight. He's taken lessons on how to handle that firearm. Early this morning, that training was put into action.
DETROIT, MI
Landfill search for ‘likely murdered’ 17-year-old tops $200K, chief says

DETROIT - A massive operation undertaken to recover the body of a missing 17-year-old from a Michigan landfill topped $200,000 within the first week, officials said. The Detroit Police Department is relying on donations and police officers volunteering to conduct Operation Justice for Zion. Investigators believe the body of Zion Foster, of Eastpointe, is buried under 75-100 feet of crushed debris at a landfill in Lenox Township near Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police searching for missing 22-year-old man

DETROIT – Officials say that Kenny Wakefield Jr. from Detroit was last seen on June 3 around 3:30 p.m. Wakefield left his residence located within the 2800 block of Ewald Circle. According to police, it is unknown what the 22-year-old was last seen wearing. Wakefield’s father told Detroit police...
DETROIT, MI
Witnesses: Detroiter charged with murdering 'Hutch the Jeweler' isn't the triggerman

This Metro Detroit writer is a Deadline Detroit contributor who reports on organized crime and runs The Gangster Report website. There could be more than meets the eye in the police investigation surrounding last week's daylight murder of Motown's "ice king," Dan ("Hutch the Jeweler") Hutchinson, the man responsible for outfitting some of the area's biggest names in hip hop and sports with high-end custom jewelry.
Activists marching past Detroit drug house to call for peace

Activists will call for peace and demand a drug house be shut down during a prayer rally Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Detroit's east side. The walk starts at Goddard and Stender and will end at the house where shootings have recently happened.
Police: Man Wanted In Detroit Double Fatal Shooting Turns Himself In

(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police. Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21. Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive. He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen. On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him. Police did not release any other information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit fatal hit-and-run suspect left clothes behind in stolen car

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month on the city's west side. The suspect was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro near McNichols and Telegraph on May 18 then ignored a red light, striking another driver, police said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI

