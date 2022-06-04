ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that weather conditions could lead to the potential for a Red...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 17:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 531 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles north of Colfax, or 28 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Tekoa, Oakesdale, Latah and Tensed. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 382 and 388. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Robertson; Sumner A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SUMNER AND SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over White House, or 9 miles east of Springfield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Portland around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cottontown. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 103 and 115. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 313 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLARK CRAWFORD DUBOIS FLOYD HARRISON JEFFERSON ORANGE PERRY SCOTT WASHINGTON
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Brown, Buffalo, Chase, Cherry, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Brown; Buffalo; Chase; Cherry; Custer; Dawson; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garfield; Gosper; Grant; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hooker; Howard; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Phelps; Rock; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 311 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BROWN BUFFALO CHASE CHERRY CUSTER DAWSON FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARFIELD GOSPER GRANT GREELEY HALL HARLAN HAYES HOOKER HOWARD KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON PERKINS PHELPS ROCK SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER WHEELER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch#Central Interior
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hardin County in central Iowa Eastern Franklin County in north central Iowa Northwestern Grundy County in central Iowa Western Butler County in north central Iowa * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hampton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hansell around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Dumont and Bristow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Cheyenne, Decatur, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Gove by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Cheyenne; Decatur; Ellis; Ellsworth; Finney; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Hamilton; Jewell; Kearny; Lane; Lincoln; Logan; Mitchell; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Phillips; Rawlins; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Saline; Scott; Sheridan; Sherman; Smith; Thomas; Trego; Wallace; Wichita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 310 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CHEYENNE DECATUR ELLIS ELLSWORTH FINNEY GOVE GRAHAM GREELEY HAMILTON JEWELL KEARNY LANE LINCOLN LOGAN MITCHELL NESS NORTON OSBORNE PHILLIPS RAWLINS ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SALINE SCOTT SHERIDAN SHERMAN SMITH THOMAS TREGO WALLACE WICHITA
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Osage and southern Washington Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 1000 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Okesa, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Ramona Ochelata... Osage Hills State Park Okesa... Wolco MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Gallatin; Kenton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ohio County in southeastern Indiana East central Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana Northern Kenton County in northern Kentucky Northern Campbell County in northern Kentucky Boone County in northern Kentucky Central Gallatin County in northern Kentucky Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira and Edgewood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 18. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 165 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 174 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lafayette to Broussard, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Abbeville, Scott, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Duson, Maurice, Meaux, Jefferson Island, Indian Bayou, Ridge and Milton. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 94 and 107. Interstate 49 near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Western Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Wood County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Fostoria, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Fremont, Fostoria, Gibsonburg, Green Springs, Ballville, Bradner, Wayne, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Risingsun, Cygnet, Lindsey, Jerry City, Helena, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Bairdstown, Kansas and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Garvin, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; McClain The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 615 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maysville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Purcell, Lexington, Maysville, Wayne, Paoli and Rosedale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 04:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon and Cook`s Peak burn scars is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are forecast to develop over and near the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon and Cook`s Peak burn scars this afternoon and evening, potentially resulting in 0.50 to 1" of rain in an hour or less. This type of rainfall will easily translate to life threatening flash flooding with possible dangerous debris flows. - Https://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Atchison; Holt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Tarkio River at Fairfax affecting Atchison MO and Holt Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tarkio River at Fairfax. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low-lying farm fields begin to flood. At 18.0 feet, U.S. Highway 59 north of Fairfax begins to flood. At 19.0 feet, Flooding begins in the vicinity of Corning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Wed Thu 1pm 7pm 1am Tarkio River Fairfax 17.0 17.9 Wed 12pm 17.9 15.5 14.0
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chelan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 06:21:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM PDT. Target Area: Chelan The National Weather Service in Spokane WA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County. .An atmospheric river arrives on Thursday into the weekend bringing periods of moderate rainfall to the Cascades. In addition, rivers fed by melting snow, from the Cascades and mountains of British Columbia, will be running high this week. For the Stehekin River...including Stehekin...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Stehekin River at Stehekin. * WHEN...From this morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, The river may be out of its banks in spots on parts of Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road, especially from Harlequin Bridge to about seven miles upstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PDT Wednesday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 06:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Village Creek At At Avenue W affecting Jefferson County. .Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches has occurred since this morning over the Village Creek basin and a flood warning is in effect for the Village Creek. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring with a gradual fall expected over the next several hours. * WHERE...Village Creek At At Avenue W. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Residential flooding occurs in the Ensley area and evacuations will likely be necessary. Persons in low lying areas near the creek should move to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 5.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain in Downtown Charleston will result in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. Areas most prone to flooding include the Market, Crosstown, East Bay Street and Morrison Drive. Slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Do not drive into water of unknown depth. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast South Carolina, including the following counties, Berkeley and Charleston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 112 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Rainfall rates have diminished, and little additional rainfall is expected in the advisory area through 2 pm. However, minor flooding of poor drainage areas will persist through that time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Johns Island, West Ashley, James Island, Downtown Charleston, Fort Sumter, Daniel Island, Hollywood, Folly Beach, Ravenel, Sullivan`s Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Maybank Bridge, James Island County Park, Wadmalaw Island and Charles Towne Landing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pontotoc FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southern Oklahoma, Garvin. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1257 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has already occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ada, Stratford, Byng, Roff, Fitzhugh, Vanoss and Fittstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garvin, Grady, McClain, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garvin; Grady; McClain; Stephens FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN GRADY, SOUTHWESTERN MCCLAIN, NORTHWESTERN GARVIN AND NORTHERN STEPHENS COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Washita FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUSTER COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy