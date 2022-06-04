Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain in Downtown Charleston will result in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. Areas most prone to flooding include the Market, Crosstown, East Bay Street and Morrison Drive. Slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Do not drive into water of unknown depth. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast South Carolina, including the following counties, Berkeley and Charleston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 112 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Rainfall rates have diminished, and little additional rainfall is expected in the advisory area through 2 pm. However, minor flooding of poor drainage areas will persist through that time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Johns Island, West Ashley, James Island, Downtown Charleston, Fort Sumter, Daniel Island, Hollywood, Folly Beach, Ravenel, Sullivan`s Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Maybank Bridge, James Island County Park, Wadmalaw Island and Charles Towne Landing.
