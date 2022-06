SAN ANGELO, TX – A little boy in pajamas was found wandering around North San Angelo on Sunday morning. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 5 at 9:31 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the La Esperanza Restaurant, on 19th and Pecan, for the report of an unattended child. When they arrived, the officers found a child that had left home without the parents knowing the child had left. People in San Angelo were notified of the missing child after that person who found the child went to the local swap and sell groups on Facebook in hopes…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO